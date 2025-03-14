In early December 2022, celebrity kids, Lillie Price and William True Stevenson, tragically lost their mother, Kirstie Alley, after a long battle with colon cancer. Kirstie is fondly remembered for her roles in Cheers, Star Wars II, and Drop Dead Gorgeous. Discover who her kids are and their experience growing in the spotlight.

Kirstie Alley (C) is remembered as a fierce and loving mother to her children, William (L) and Lillie (R). Photo: @capt.trueparker, @kirstiealleyofficial and @lillie.parker.71 (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kirstie Alley is fondly remembered as a loving mother to two children, William True and Lillie Price Stevenson.

She adopted William on 12 October 1992 and Lillie in 1995 .

and Lillie in . William True Stevenson is a USCG licensed captain who owns and runs Rebel Coast Charters.

Lillie co-owns and works with her husband at Parker Burkhart, an heirloom furniture store.

Who is William True Stevenson?

William True Stevenson, also known as True Parker, was born on 5 October 1992 and adopted on 12 October 1992. He is 32 years old as of March 2025, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

According to Cheers TV Show: A Comprehensive Reference by Dennis Bjorklund, Alley and her husband, Richard Stevenson Parker, struggled with fertility issues. News of William's adoption came two years after the sitcom star publicly shared the painful experience of an early pregnancy loss in September 1990. Bjorklund's report suggests that William was named in honour of Kirstie's grandfather and great-grandfather.

He attended the Delphian School of Scientology, where he met his wife, Sara Parker. The high school sweethearts got married when True was seventeen years old. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 1991 and 1994 Prime-time Emmy Winner spoke on her son's impending nuptials, saying;

I feel good because they are really in love. True's got a level head. He is a good guy. He is very monogamous, and is very sweet with her.

Kirstie Alley (C) poses with Sara Parker (L) and William True Stevenson (R) during their wedding. Photo: @saraaphina

Concerning his age, she reflected on her previous marriages, adding;

I was married when I was just 19 years old, and that did not work. Then I was married when I was 30 years old, and that is when everyone said you should get married, and that did not work. So I do not think I am an expert on the subject. If somebody's in love and wants to be married, then let them be in love and get married.

William True Stevenson is a father to three children as of March 2025. His firstborn son, Waylon Tripp Parker, was born in June 2016. True and his wife Sarah later welcomed two more children, Rebel James and Kit Parker, in February 2019 and May 2022, respectively.

What does Kirstie Alley's son do?

He is a USCG licensed captain who owns and runs Rebel Coast Charters, a premium inshore, nearshore and seasonal fishing charter business in Clearwater, Florida in the United States.

He is also a musician, often sharing his drumming and guitar-playing skills with the world through his social media profiles. Additionally, he made appearances on his late mother's reality show, Kirstie Alley's Big Life.

Who is Lillie Price Stevenson?

Kirstie’s second child, Lilie, was born on 15 June 1994 and adopted a year later. She is 30 years old as of March 2025 and has the zodiac sign Gemini.

Actress Kirstie Alley (R) and daughter Lillie Price Stevenson (L) attend the Duke Of Edinburgh's International Award and Young Americans' Challenge Benefit Gala. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Lillie Price Stevenson is married to Chaffee Burkhart Graham. The couple who celebrated their engagement on 31 December 2016 have two children as of March 2025.

On 7 May 2021, Lillie and Chaffee welcomed their first child, Ripp Woodrow Graham. Their second child, Teddy Louise Graham, was born on 10 September 2023.

What does Kirstie Alley's daughter do?

Lillie and her husband Chaffee own and run a bespoke furniture store, Parker Burkhart, in Maine, New England in the United States.

The high-end crafted heirloom furniture business began as the 4th Period Woodshop, created by designer and wood craftsman Chaffee Graham. In 2017, Lillie left her job as a stylist in Los Angeles to coordinate clients, designers, and other team members while overseeing the company's organization and execution of projects.

FAQs

Did Kirstie Alley have a biological child? No, the Hot in Cleveland actress does not have a biological child. Are Kirstie Alley's kids adopted? Yes. Kirstie Alley's children, William True and Lillie Price Stevenson, are adopted. Who is Kirstie Alley's son, True? William True Stevenson is a USCG licensed captain who owns and runs a fishing guide company, Rebel Coast Charters. When was William True Stevenson born? The American celebrity kid was born on 5 October 1992. How old is William True Stevenson? As of March 2025, he is 32 years old, and his zodiac sign is Libra. Where is William True Stevenson now? The boat captain works in his fishing guide company in Clearwater, Florida, in the United States. When was Lillie Price Stevenson born? She was born on 15 June 1994. What is Lillie Price Stevenson's age? She is 30 years old as of March 2025 and her zodiac sign is Gemini. When did Kirstie Alley pass away? The multi-talented actress, writer and producer died on 5 December 2022 at the age of 71 in Tampa, Florida. What did Kirstie Alley die from? The star of the 1997 sitcom Veronica's Closet died of colon cancer.

Kirstie Alley's son, William True Stevenson, has opted to live out of the limelight. However, this has not stopped him and his sister, Lillie Price Stevenson, from paying tribute to their mother now and then.

