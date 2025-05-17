Are Cam and Emily still together? Inside their life since Too Hot to Handle

I actually feel quite lucky to have gone through it with him (Cam)...I just can't imagine doing this without him.

Cam and Emily are still together, and their bond has only deepened since Too Hot to Handle Season 2. They moved in together after the show and recently welcomed a baby in June 2024. The couple faced break-up rumours, but publicly confirmed their reconciliation.

Cam and Emily walking on a park pushing a pram (L). The couple taking a selfie in a flower field (R). Photo: @camholmess on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Cam and Emily moved in together in London after filming ended in 2020.

after filming ended in 2020. They faced break-up rumours in 2022 , but later confirmed they had reconciled.

, but later confirmed they had reconciled. The couple welcomed their first child on 20 June 2024.

Are Cam and Emily still together?

The celebrity couple is still together. The Too Hot to Handle alums, who met while filming Season 2 of the Netflix hit, have grown even stronger since the show.

Top-5 facts about Cam and Emily. Photo: @camholmess on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

After wrapping up their time in Turks and Caicos in February 2020, they moved in together upon returning to London. Emily, who admitted she had never been the relationship type, said it was love at first sight during her appearance on The Squeeze YouTube interview in 2023:

I’ve not been a relationship type of girl my whole life, but in that villa, as soon as I saw him, I was like, ‘Wow,’ and he felt the same. I know it sounds so cringe, but it was love at first sight.

Since then, their bond has continued to strengthen. Emily revealed on a 2025 episode of The Squeeze podcast that navigating fame and their shared background helped them stay grounded. She added that she felt grateful to go through the journey with Cam by her side.

We both sort of came from small towns, and no one really knew us. Netflix had told us we weren’t allowed to be seen with each other... so that was fun sneaking around for those six months. He's from Wales, so he moved to my mum's house with me… it was actually really, really nice.

In a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Cam spoke warmly about their life together and shared how close Emily is to his family.

All my family absolutely loves her. So I think they might be dreading watching the show a little bit. I feel like my mom’s going to be on my case… We didn’t know whether to test the boundaries. Now living together, there’s no boundaries at all.

Addressing Cam and Emily’s break-up rumours

In 2022, rumours circulated that Cam and Emily had broken up, with multiple reports claiming Cam had cheated. At the time, they did not publicly explain the situation. Eventually, the couple addressed the rumours in a YouTube video and reassured fans about their relationship.

Cam revealed that he and his partner had taken some time apart because their relationship had faced challenges. He admitted that certain things had occurred, but they had found it hard to speak openly at the time. He further explained that they chose not to address the situation publicly, as their relationship was genuine and not intended for publicity.

Addressing the same rumour, Emily added:

End of the day, we’re human. Things happen. People make mistakes. Yeah, we just kind of needed to figure things out on our own.

Did Cam and Emily have a baby?

The couple welcomed their first child in June 2024. The news came two years after Emily experienced an ectopic pregnancy. The couple had shared the difficult experience publicly, stating that Emily had collapsed in pain just weeks after learning she was pregnant.

Cam and Emily standing outdoors next to a modern building with their child. Photo: @camholmess on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Speaking to The Mirror, Cam opened up about how much they had endured together and how Emily supported him through his music journey.

Me and Em have been through a lot as a couple. Last year we lost our baby, that was a massive thing we went through together…We support each other, and she's honestly been amazing through this whole process of me making music…I said, 'We have to be in this together' and she's literally been my rock, she's so supportive.

The couple announced their son's birth on 20 June 2024, posting a touching black-and-white photo of them holding their baby’s hand. His name is Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes. They host Now We’re Talking Baby, a series documenting their journey from dating to parenthood.

Life after the show

Since the show ended, Emily has built a successful career as an influencer. She launched her fashion collections in collaboration with Simmi Shoes and Missy Empire. She also partnered with various brands, such as Lounge Underwear, Amare Hotels, Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, and Oh Polly.

Cam took a different path. While he collaborated on branded content with BoohooMAN, Fashion Nova, and Spotify, he eventually shifted his focus to music. He has released two singles so far, with his debut track Roses gaining over a million streams on Spotify.

FAQs

Are Cam and Emily still together in 2025? Yes, the celebrity couple is together. Why did Cam and Emily break up? They briefly broke up due to personal struggles and misunderstandings, but later reconciled. How did Cam and Emily meet? They met while filming Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle in early 2020. Did Cam and Emily have a baby? They welcomed their first baby in June 2024. When did Cam and Emily welcome their first child? They welcomed their son on 20 June 2024. Where is Cam from? Cam is originally from Wales, United Kingdom. What is Cam and Emily doing now? Emily is a fashion influencer, and Cam has launched his music career.

If you were wondering whether Cam and Emily are still together, the answer is yes. From a whirlwind romance on a reality show to building a family, Cam and Emily have proven their love is genuine and lasting.

Legit.ng recently published Oona O'Brien’s biography. She is an American actress and model, best known for her role as Devon Lee in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Oona O'Brien has worked as a print and on-screen child model since early childhood.

The American actress joined the show in its fourth season and continued through seasons five and six. Besides acting, she has also worked as a print and on-screen model since childhood. Read on to discover all about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng