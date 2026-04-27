Georgie Harris had her heart broken on camera and came out glowing

Georgie Harris is an American reality TV star and autism advocate, best known for appearing on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum. In the third season, she fell in love with Connor Tomlinson, quickly forming one of the show's favourite couples. She has moved on with a new relationship and grace despite the relationship's failure.

Georgie Harris pictured at the Audubon Aquarium & Insectarium in the French Quarter (L). The reality star pictured during the May 2025 Free Comic Book Day (R). Photo: @g30rg13_m4y (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Georgie Harris lives with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) .

. She appeared in seasons 3 and 4 of Love on the Spectrum , where she coupled with Connor Tomlinson.

, where she coupled with Connor Tomlinson. Georgie Harris and Connor Tomlinson broke up off-camera in 2025 , citing incompatibility.

, citing incompatibility. Georgie confirmed her new relationship with Luke Cardon, her long-time friend.

Profile summary

Full name Georgie Elizabeth Harris Gender Female Date of birth 20 August 2001 Age 24 years (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Current residence Georgia, United States Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Partner Luke Cardon Profession Reality TV personality, autism advocate Social media Instagram

Inside the life of Love on the Spectrum star, Georgie Harris

Georgie Harris is adopted and has spoken about it openly on her Instagram profile. She first revealed this in a comment under a birthday post for her younger brother. She has four siblings: 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

The reality TV star's father is a military veteran who served in the United States Army. On a number of occasions, Georgie has shared photos and videos of attending Best Ranger competitions. Little is known about the personal details of Georgie Harris' parents.

Fast five facts about Love on the Spectrum contestant, Georgie Harris. Photo: @g30rg13_m4y on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Georgie Harris is of mixed ethnicity. In a comment on her Instagram page, she has stated:

I am 25% Black, and I like to get braids done once in a while to keep my hair from getting into my face.

Georgie Harris' career journey

Like many living with the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and significant anxiety, the Love on the Spectrum star does not have a traditional career. However, she has had extensive experience creating art through drawing and singing, as well as volunteering and raising awareness for autism and fostering.

Volunteering

Georgie Harris pictured with her dog, Gracie Mae. Photo: @GeorgieTheDemigoddess

Source: Facebook

Georgie Harris is a member of Two Sparrows Village community, an inclusive neurodiverse community for young adults with intellectual disabilities and autism at Christian City.

In addition to being a member of the community's day program, Georgie Harris is one of its in-house artists. As per Christian City's 2023 newsletter, the reality television star can often be found drawing or painting to relax and ease her mind.

Her hobbies included making people laugh, understanding animals, and shopping. She also volunteers at Graceland Thrift Store and the Christian City Cafeteria, serving residents their lunch.

Advocacy for autism, service animals, and fostering

Georgie Harris pictured outdoors. Photo: @GeorgieTheDemigoddess

Source: Facebook

Georgie Harris uses her social media platform for advocacy and community outreach. On 11 April 2026, she was a participant at the inaugural Walk for Autism at Duncan Park in Fairburn, Georgia, to raise awareness.

Through her Instagram profile, which has more than 546,000 followers, she regularly shares details of her life as someone living with ASD.

During Autism Awareness Month in April 2025, Georgie shared a candid Instagram post about what it means to live with autism. She wrote:

Autism Month Fact with Georgie: People with autism may have trouble expressing or understanding their feelings, which can end up with them shutting down. When we shut down, we end up not hearing what people have to say, and it takes a while for our brain to recalibrate to (understand) what people are saying.

She also acknowledged her own difficult days:

I will be honest, I have some dark days, but I try to keep the light shining.

Georgie Harris pictured in a panel interview during the Two Sparrows Village Bird Bash in November 2025. Photo: @g30rg13_m4y

Source: Facebook

A closer look at George Harris' love life

Georgie Harris made her Love on the Spectrum debut in season 3. She was introduced to the show's director, Cian O'Clery, by a friend, a connection that led to her casting in season 3.

Despite having one of the show's most popular connections, the couple broke up, and Georgie has since moved on to a new relationship with Luke Cardon. Read on for more details about her past and recent relationships.

What happened between Georgie and Connor?

Georgie Harris and Connor Tomlinson met on a blind date at a park in season 3, episode 2 of Love on the Spectrum. Connor was immediately struck by Georgie's appearance.

The pair bonded over their shared love for the animated series The Dragon Prince while playing a game of croquet. Connor famously called her a demigoddess while telling his family about her. By the season's finale, the couple shared their first kiss in the rain and officially decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend.

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris pictured in a scene from Love on the Spectrum. Photo: @hollywoodreporter

Source: Twitter

Although they returned as an established couple in Love on the Spectrum Season 4, tension began to rise as Connor felt that Georgie was avoidant. Georgie acknowledged that she sees him romantically, but she admitted that she pulled away physically because having a boyfriend was a new experience.

I don’t mean to make you feel that way. I think, maybe, ‘cause I’ve never kissed, like, a boy ... I’m still trying to learn that it’s okay to kiss you, ‘cause you are my boyfriend.

During a trip to London to meet Connor's grandfather, the emotional distance seemed to increase. Connor Tomlinson later told his mother that he had been trying to be romantic in Hyde Park, but felt Georgie was more focused on the honeybees and ladybugs around them than on him.

Georgie Harris and Connor Tomlinson pictured at a Renaissance Faire in a scene from Love on the Spectrum. Photo: @ParadeMagazine

Source: Twitter

Connor Tomlinson's mother, Lise Smith, explained on her podcast Talk to Me Sis that the breakup happened off-camera. She also revealed that Georgie Harris' mom and dad were present during the London trip.

During Madison Marilla and Tyler White's engagement party in Lake Wales, Florida, Connor revealed to the rest of the cast that he and Georgie had broken up. He said,

There is no really easy way to say this, but Georgie and I are no longer together... We reached an understanding. We’re two wonderful people, but two very different people, and that's okay. That's why we date, for a reason, a season, or a lifetime.

Who is Georgie Harris dating now?

Georgie Harris and Luke Cardon pictured on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2026. Photo: @GeorgieTheDemigoddess

Source: Facebook

On 12 April 2026, Georgie Harris publicly introduced her new boyfriend, Luke Cardon, in an Instagram post featuring photos from Valentine's Day and a Prom Possible event. She wore a green halter-neck dress, and Luke wore a blue suit. The post read,

Luke and I have been waiting for a little time after the series came out to tell you guys about him. We have been dating for a while.

Georgie added,

Luke, (who) has Williams Syndrome, was my friend for 3 years prior, and matches my energy. I would like you to say hello to Luke.

FAQs

How old is Georgie Harris? The Love on the Spectrum cast member was born on 20 August 2001 and is 24 years old as of April 2026. What is Georgie Harris' nationality and ethnicity? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. What is Georgie Harris' disability? Georgie lives with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and anxiety. What does Georgie from Love on the Spectrum do for a living? She is a volunteer at Two Sparrows village and an advocate for autism, fostering, and animals. Are Connor and Georgie from Love on the Spectrum still together? The couple broke up in 2025. Why did Georgie and Connor split? The couple realised that they were incompatible. Who is Georgie Harris' new boyfriend? At the time of this writing, Georgie is dating Luke Cardon. When did Georgie and Luke start dating? It is unclear when exactly the couple started dating.

Georgie Harris has evolved from a reality TV breakout star to a leading voice for the autism community in Georgia. She actively pursues creative outlets through singing and drawing. She volunteers in her community and at the Two Sparrows Village.

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At 14, Dani founded her animation company, DaniMation Entertainment. Through it, she has premiered award-winning films and led animation camps for teens and young adults. Read on for more details about her personal and professional life before and after appearing on Love on the Spectrum.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng