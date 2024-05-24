Yoo Hye-Yeon's biography: The legacy of PSY's wife

Yoo Hye-Yeon is a South Korean celebrity wife. She is best recognised as the wife of South Korean singer and rapper Psy. Her husband is known for hits such as Gangnam Style, Right Now, and That That. Yoo is a music instrumentalist, specialising in playing the cello and violin.

Yoo Hye-Yeon smiles as she walks down the aisle on her wedding (L). Her husband, Psy, attends an event (R). Photo: @marriedbiography on Instagram, Jason LaVeris/Getty Images (modified by author)

Yoo Hye-Yeon entered the limelight following her relationship with Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy. They have been married since 2006 and are parents of twin daughters. She has been an essential pillar in her husband’s career success.

Profile summary

Full name Yoo Hye-Yeon Gender Female Date of birth 10 March 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth South Korea Current residence Gangnam District, Seol, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Black Hair colour Dark brown Father Yoo Jae-Yeol Marital status Married Partner Park Jae-sang (famous as Psy) Children 2 College Yonsei University Profession Musical instrumentalist

Yoo Hye-Yeon’s biography

Yoo Hye-Yeon is the daughter of South Korean businessman Yoo Jae-Yeol. She was born and raised in South Korea but has not disclosed the details of her other family members, including her mother and siblings.

Her father, Yoo Jae-Yeol, was once a leader in Tabernacle Temple Church, but after his arrest and imprisonment, he left the country for the United States, where he stayed for several years. He is currently a businessman in the construction industry in South Korea.

Hye-Yeon pursued her undergraduate studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. She studied a music course, specialising in cello.

What is Yoo Hye-Yeon’s age?

The South Korean instrumentalist's age as of 2024 is 47. Yoo Hye-Yeon’s birthday is 10 March 1977, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Yoo Hye-Yeon’s career

Five facts about Yoo Hye-Yeon. Photo: TPG/Getty Images (modified by author)

Hye-Yeon is an instrumentalist known for playing multiple musical instruments, including the cello and violin. In addition to music, she is recognised as an educator, having established a children’s education organisation in Suwon Gyeonggi-Do and also runs her father’s business in the construction industry.

Yoo Hye-Yeon is also a fashion enthusiast with a unique design taste. She is credited with designing Park Jae-sang’s performance apparel and is his assistant, helping him manage his meetings and performance schedules.

In 2010, Yoo Hye-Yeon reportedly convinced Park Jae-sang to sign with YG Entertainment—this move led to the release of the hit song Gangnam Style, immensely increasing his popularity.

Is Yoo Hye-Yeon married?

Yoo Hye-Yeon is Park Jae-sang’s wife. The couple reportedly started their romantic relationship in 2003 after meeting through a mutual friend. Three years later, they exchanged marriage vows on 14 October 2006 at the Vista Hall of the W Hotel in Seoul, South Korea.

Her husband, Park Jae-sang, is a popular rapper and singer-songwriter from South Korea known as Psy. He is well-known for his humorous music videos and performances. His prominent hits include Gangnam Style, That That, New Face, Champion, and Right Now. Speaking about his wife in an interview, Psy said:

My wife looks at the person, Park Jae Sang, and the singer who goes up on stage, Psy, as different people. She is the type of wife that all men are envious of.

Does Yoo Hye-Yeon have a child?

Psy and Yoo Hye-Yeon are parents of twin daughters. Their daughters were born in 2008 and are about 16 years old as of 2024. The couple is private regarding the details of their children and has never disclosed their names or shared what they are up to.

Yoo Hye-Yeon’s height and weight

Singer Psy performs onstage during KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Singer Park Jae-sang’s spouse is approximately 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall and weighs around 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Fast facts about Yoo Hye-Yeon

Yoo Hye-Yeon is famous as the spouse of South Korean rapper and singer Psy. They have been married for approximately 18 years as of writing. She is a music instrumentalist, specialising in playing the cello and violin. The mother of twin daughters resides with her family in Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea.

