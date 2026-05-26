A young Nigerian lady who wishes to study at the University of Ibadan has taken to social media to ask a question

The young lady mentioned the course she wishes to study at the popular institution and shared her 2026 UTME score

The course she mentioned in the post and the advice she gave made many people respond to her in the comments section

A lady who applied to study at the University of Ibadan (UI) has asked an important question days after her JAMB examination, while also mentioning the course she wishes to study at the school.

The young lady identified herself as a science student in the viral post, which has gained attention online.

University of Ibadan hopeful posts 2026 UTME result, seeks guidance online. Photo Source: Right Image for illustration purposes only. Facebook/Olaitan Gold, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Facebook

Aspirant of University of Ibadan seeks advice

Olaitan Gold, in a post made on her Facebook page, mentioned the score she got in her JAMB examination and asked if it was enough to study a popular course, Pharmacy, at the University of Ibadan.

After realising that her score might not be enough to secure admission into her desired course, she asked if there were any related courses she could study with the score she obtained in the examination.

Lady who wants to study at University of Ibadan shares UTME score, asks for advice. Photo Source: Facebook/Olaitan Gold

Source: Facebook

Her statement:

"Please, as a science student who aimed for Pharmacy before but scored 215 in JAMB, please what related course can I study in UI?"

The question from the young lady, who wishes to study a highly sought-after course at the University of Ibadan, caught the attention of many people who took to the comment section to react.

Reactions as lady asks an important question

Victoria Olatoye shared:

"Let him go to UI Admissions office. Online advises may work and it may not."

Oluwaseun Ezekiel said:

"That scores very low for pharmacy, just choose chemistry and be praying"

Adesikan noted:

"What is the cut-off mark for pharmacy?'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan who studied Physiotherapy shared his old JAMB result online.

The young man posted a screenshot showing his UTME score, subject combination, and other details from the examination he wrote in 2017. His impressive score attracted attention online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrated online after graduating with First Class Honours. The young lady said she had always been a top student from her primary school days and maintained excellent academic performance throughout her studies.

She also revealed that she studied Early Childhood and Educational Foundations and proudly shared her graduation results on social media.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared his old UTME result online and earned praise from many people.

The Physiotherapy graduate posted a screenshot showing his JAMB score, subject combination, and other details from the examination he wrote in 2017.

University of Ibadan admits young man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young boy finally gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan after writing the UTME several times.

He shared his JAMB scores from different years and opened up about the disappointment he faced after missing admission despite scoring high marks. The young man said he refused to give up on his dream and kept trying until he was eventually offered admission into his desired course.

Source: Legit.ng