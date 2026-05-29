The Cambodian government has refuted viral online reports claiming that African nationals faced a mandatory deportation deadline

Government monitors traced the fraudulent claims to specific digital portals that alleged immigration waivers would expire at the end of May

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborated with Phnom Penh officials to confirm the widespread eviction notice was entirely fabricated

The General Department of Immigration of Cambodia has flatly denied reports alleging that the state ordered African nationals to exit the country.

Government monitors detected online articles asserting that individuals from specific African nations possessing expired immigration waivers must depart by May 31, 2026.

Cambodia denied ordering African nationals to leave the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

Security officials identified the primary sources of the claims as digital portals named campaigneronline.com and newsghana.com.

The false reports suggested that regional police units were preparing to detain, fine, and imprison any foreign nationals remaining past the stated deadline.

This narrative caused considerable concern across global networks before state representatives intervened. Diplomatic channels quickly moved to counter the rumors, with international ministries assisting in spreading the formal retraction.

Is Cambodia expelling African passport holders?

Cambodian authorities confirmed that no eviction mandate has been enacted against African residents.

The Ministry of Interior noted that the widely shared digital notices are completely fabricated. Operational protocols regarding visas and statutory residency requirements remain unchanged by this false alarm.

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs corroborated this stance by issuing an advisory statement through its official social media channels.

The ministry explicitly urged the public to disregard the ultimatum, validating that formal communication from Phnom Penh confirmed the viral text was a hoax.

Where can foreign residents find authentic updates?

Cambodia’s immigration department released a formal press clarification to establish the facts surrounding current entry policies. The state security apparatus advised both the domestic public and international observers to ignore third-party commentary regarding sovereign borders.

The agency directed individuals to rely exclusively on official institutional platforms for updates.

The state statement declared:

“The General Department of Immigration of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Cambodia wishes to clarify that the information published on those websites is completely untrue.”

Expatriates requiring confirmation on legal statuses can contact the agency directly. The department stated:

“To obtain official information, the national and international public are requested to visit the official website of the General Department of Immigration at www.immigration.gov.kh or make direct call for further information via the Hotline number: (+855) 78 38 66 99.”

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