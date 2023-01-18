Big Brother Titans: Yemi Cregx’s biography, age, origins, socials

BBTitans Yemi Cregx is a fashion influencer, content creator, and model from Nigeria. He recently became a reality TV personality after he was included in the list of 20 participants in the 2023 TV show Big Brother Titans. He describes himself on social media as the first Mr University Africa and ex-Mr Ideal Nigeria runner-up.

Yemi Cregx from BBTitans ventured into the entertainment industry and has gradually progressed in his multiple careers. He revealed to his fellow housemates that he has been auditioning unsuccessfully for five years and feels that this is the perfect time to make his mark in the show. He hopes to bring positive energy to Biggie’s house, have fun, and ultimately take home the cash prize.

Profile summary

Full name Yemi Cregx Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1992 Age 30 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Fashion influencer, content creator, model, reality TV star

BBTitans Yemi Cregx’s biography

The fashion influencer was born on 20 March 1992 in Ekiti State, Nigeria, but later moved to Lagos State, Nigeria, where he currently resides. He is 30 years old as of January 2023. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

He is a Nigerian national of African heritage.

Why is Yemi Cregx from Big Brother Titans famous?

BBTitans Yemi Cregx is a fashion influencer, content creator, model, and reality TV star. He is a social media personality with a considerable audience across different platforms. He shares pictures about modelling, fashion, and lifestyle on Instagram with his approximately 46 thousand followers as of writing.

Social media presence

Lately, his social media audience has gradually increased after he was named one of the 2023 Big Brother Titans contestants. You can follow the reality TV star on the following handles to catch his BBTians updates and social media endeavours.

Instagram : @kingcregx

: @kingcregx Instagram fan page : @yemi.kingz

: @yemi.kingz Twitter: @kingyemicregx

Fast facts about BBTitans Yemi Cregx

When is Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx’s birthday? The reality TV star celebrates his birthday on 20 March every year and was born in 1992. His zodiac sign is Pisces. How old is BBTitans Yemi Cregx? His age is 30 years as of January 2023. What is BBTitans Yemi Cregx’s nationality? He is a Nigerian national. Where does BBTitans Yemi Cregx come from? He hails from Ekiti State, Nigeria but resides in Lagos State, Nigeria. What does Yemi Cregx from BBTitans do for a living? He is a fashion influencer, content creator, model, and reality TV star. Who is Yemi Cregx from Big Brother Titans dating? He is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. Is Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx on social media? He is a regular user of Instagram but is also active on Twitter.

Who are the main sponsors of Big Brother Titans season 1? The African reality TV show is sponsored by Flutterwave, Lotto Star, and Bamboo and organised by MultiChoice. It has two presenters, Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South African actor Lawrence Maleka.

The 2023 BBTitans housemates are Nigerians and South Africans. The 20 housemates compete to win a cash prize of $100 thousand during the 72 days of the show. To stay posted on the happenings in the show, you can tune in to DStv channel 198 and GOtv channels 29, 129, and 329.

BBTitans Yemi Cregx is a fashionista, online content creator, and model. He has been in the entertainment industry for quite a long time but expects to get a career breakthrough after gaining popularity in the 2023 Big Brother Titans.

