A young Nigerian student who raised his CGPA from 3.0 to 4.67 shared the secret behind his academic success

In a now-viral video posted on the TikTok app, he spoke at length about the strategy he adopted to increase his CGPA

Many netizens who came across his post took to the comments section either to agree with his strategy or to ask him questions

A Nigerian undergraduate explained how he managed to move his cumulative grade point average from 3.0 to 4.67 by altering his strategy to learning.

He shared his experience in a clip that circulated online, where he discussed the methods that helped him achieve better results.

Man shares studying strategy he adopted that increased his CGPA. Photo credit: @becomingisaac/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man with 4.67 CGPA shares learning strategy

The student, identified as @becomingisaac on TikTok, was seen in the footage reading and giving an account of the steps he took to raise his academic performance.

He believed that his earlier struggles were not due to a lack of intelligence but were caused by an ineffective routine.

The student noted that many students assumed they were not smart enough, when the real issue was that their study style only created the impression of productivity without leading to actual improvement.

He disclosed how he abandoned passive reading habits that involved spending long periods with textbooks and reading passages. According to him, such activity did not contribute to genuine understanding but only produced a false sense of progress.

Instead, he introduced a different technique after completing each topic.

He shut his books and attempted to remember all the material without referring to any notes.

He acknowledged that the process was difficult and uncomfortable, but he was convinced that the struggle helped strengthen his memory.

Man reveals the learning strategy that increased his CGPA. Photo credit: @becomingisaac/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The student argued that when learning felt too easy, it was likely not effective.

He also addressed the problem of relying on motivation to begin studying, noting that it would lead to consistent failure.

To overcome this, he created a fixed structure for his sessions.

He dedicated periods of 30 to 40 minutes to concentrated work, during which he removed all distractions, including his phone.

He committed to focusing solely on the task and maintained that his mind gradually adjusted to the discipline over time.

In his words:

"From 3.0 to 4.67 CGPA. What worked. I went from a 3.0 to a 4.67 CGPA and let me be honest with you nothing changed until I accepted that the problem was my system, not my intelligence. Because a lot of you think you’re not smart enough. No you’re just studying in a way that makes you feel busy instead of making you better. The first thing I did was completely kill passive reading. I stopped sitting for hours reading and highlighting like it meant something. Because it doesn’t. It only gives you the illusion that you’re learning.

"What actually changed everything for me was this after every topic, I would close my book and force myself to recall everything I just read. No notes. No checking. Just me and my brain struggling. And yes, it was uncomfortable. But that discomfort is where memory is built. If it feels easy, you’re wasting your time. Second, I stopped studying based on how I felt. Because let’s be real if you wait for motivation, you’ll fail consistently. So I built a structure. 30 to 40 minutes of deep focus. No phone. No distractions. No ‘just checking something quickly.’ Just work and overtime my brain adapted."

Reactions as student shares strategy for academic success

The video gained attention after it was posted on TikTok.

@Toba said:

"My school use over 4 cuz it’s a college. I went from 3.1 to distinction. I literally applied all the techniques you have mentioned above, btw I am pharmacy tech student. At some point I realised the more you read to understand (and not to pass exam) the more you will find your existence interesting. In fact you will believe in yourself more than any other person. Reading is depressing but fun and knowledge indeed hold a special power that make a lot of people feel inferior to you."

@Pēãce Sêlēnëlüzë commented:

"Pls can you teach me more on it I really need to improve my cgpa is really bad and I just started."

@Roffie Kaie added:

"Thank youuuu this totally answered my questions hopes on this for transformation in my life. I got the answer. No reading for craving but for understanding. I agree with you phone is totally a distraction."

See the post below:

Covenant university graduate celebrates CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Covenant University graduate shared how she improved from six Fs and a 1.44 GPA to graduate with Second Class Upper.

The young graduate's academic turnaround included scoring five As and one B in her final semester.

Source: Legit.ng