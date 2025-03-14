Is Thomas Doherty single? His relationship with Georgia Hassarati explained

Thomas Doherty, the Scottish actor and singer, is best known for his roles in Gossip Girl, The Lodge, and Tell Me Lies. His love life has sparked curiosity among fans, leading many to ask: Is Thomas Doherty single? The actor is currently in a relationship with Georgia Hassarati and has previously dated Dove Cameron and Yasmin Wijnaldum.

Thomas during The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards (L). Georgia Hassarati during the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium. Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full name Thomas Anthony Doherty Date of birth 21 April 1995 Age 29 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Edinburgh, Scotland Current residence Scotland Nationality Scottish Ethnicity Scottish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Georgia Hassarati School Royal High School in Edinburgh Profession Actor, singer Instagram @thomasadoherty

Is Thomas Doherty single?

The Scottish actor is in a relationship. According to People, he is dating the social media personality and reality television personality, Georgia Hassarati.

Thomas Doherty and Georgia Hassarati confirmed their relationship after they were spotted sharing a kiss at an event at The Glenlivet at The Corner Store in New York City on 10 December 2024. The two were also seen in one of Thomas Doherty’s Instagram stories on 13 January 2025 riding in a car together. They were wearing matching sunglasses.

The dating rumours were also confirmed by a restaurant where they had their breakfast in Queensland, Australia. Georgia Hassarati and Thomas Doherty posed in a photo with two of the staff members of that restaurant. According to an Instagram post by that restaurant, they referred to the two as two babes;

With our gorgeous staff and these two babes that dropped in for coffee and breakfast, it looks like we turned the café into a new reality TV set.

The Scottish actor has dated a few personalities before his relationship with Georgia Hassarati. He has been in a relationship with Dove Cameron and Yasmin Wijnaldum. Below are details of his previous relationships.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron during the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Dove Cameron is an American singer and actress who came into the limelight for her dual roles in the American comedy TV series, Liv and Maddie. She is also known for films such as Vengeance, Good Morning and Love Me Dead.

Thomas Doherty dated Dove Cameron in 2016. They met while they were working together on Descendants 2. As per People, Dove Cameron confirmed that she was dating Thomas Doherty in February 2017 but said that they planned to keep their relationship private.

We’re dating. I’m keeping it sort of… we’re keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so much more romantic and real when it’s yours, and it’s private. So we are keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we’re dating.

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty during Hulu's "High Fidelity" New York premiere at Metrograph on 13 February 2020 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thomas Doherty said that Dove Cameron was the one for him. He described her as the most incredible person he has ever met.

She is just the most incredible person I've ever met. I think people see her as so talented because obviously that is her job, to perform…but she is the most compassionate, patient and most genuine loving person I’ve ever met. She is just amazing.

How long were Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty together?

He dated the famous actress for four years. They broke up in December 2020 after splitting in October of the same year. As per J-14, the reality television star announced their breakup via her Instagram stories in December 2020.

Hi all, we know there have been some rumours and confusion lately about the status of our relationship, and we wanted to set the record straight. In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy at this time.

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Yasmin Wijnaldum during the CR Fashion Book x LuisaViaRoma : Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019. Photo: Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Scottish actor also dated Yasmin Wijnaldum, a Dutch fashion model. The two sparked dating rumours on 30 March 2021 after they were spotted dining at Ciprian’s in New York City.

According to E News, they were also seen sharing a kiss as they had their meal, and afterward they walked arm in arm. On 21 April 2023, the model shared an Instagram photo of them sharing a kiss and wishing Thomas a happy birthday. She referred to him as her favourite human.

Are Thomas and Yasmin still together?

The two are not together. They broke up, but it is unclear when and why they ended their relationship.

Thomas Doherty is not single, as he is dating Georgia Hassarati, a TV personality and social media star. Previously, the Scottish actor dated Dove Cameron and Yasmin Wijnaldum.

