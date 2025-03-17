Meet Grace Van Patten's parents and the rest of her famous relatives

I told my parents, ‘I want to try acting,’ and my dad’s like, ‘You can audition. I’m not going to give you the part, but you can wait in line.’

Full name Grace Van Patten Gender Female Date of birth 21 November 1996 Age 28 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York City, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Tim Van Patten Mother Wendy Rossmeyer Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Jackson White School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Profession Actress Instagram @gracevanpatten

Who are Grace Van Patten's parents?

Grace Van Patten is the daughter of Tim Van Patten and Wendy Rossmeyer. Tim has been married to Wendy Susan Rossmeyer since 23 May 1996. Here is a look into Grace Van Patten's parents.

Tim Van Patten

Tim Van Patten was born on 10 June 1959 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. His birth name is Christopher Van Patten. He is a successful film producer, actor, screenwriter, and producer. Patten has been married to Wendy Susan Rossmeyer since 23 May 1996.

According to his IMDb profile, Grace Van Patten’s father has directed the following productions:

Film/TV show Year C.P.W. 1995–1996 The Visitor 1998 The Sentinel 1996–1998 New York Undercover 1997–1998 Now and Again 1999 Pasadena 2002 Keen Eddie 2003 The Wire 2002–2004 The Sopranos 1999–2007 Game of Thrones 2011 Boardwalk Empire 2010–2014 Black Mirror 2017 Masters of the Air 2024

Wendy Rossmeyer

Wendy Rossmeyer is an American businesswoman, philanthropist, and former model. She was born in the 1960s to Bruce and Patricia Rossmeyer. She has a brother named Bruce Rossmeyer Jr. Wendy's father was a successful businessman who built a Harley-Davidson dealership empire.

Although born in New York, Wendy later relocated to Florida with her family. During her youth, Wendy pursued a modelling career and appeared in fashion shows, print ads, and magazine covers during the 1970s and 1980s, per Horwax.

Grace Van Patten's mother gained recognition as the cover model for Seventeen magazine’s March 1983 issue, and appeared in a Playboy spread in November 1989.

Beyond modelling, Wendy had brief acting stints, making cameo appearances in Sex and the City and films like Class of 1984. However, she stepped away from the entertainment industry after marrying Timothy Van Patten.

Does Grace Van Patten have a sister?

Grace Van Patten has a sister, Anna Van Patten, who is also an actress. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in the following films and TV shows:

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2019) as Emilia Barassi

(2019) as Emilia Barassi The Wisdom Tooth (2019) as Braided Girl

(2019) as Braided Girl FBI: Most Wanted (2020) as Cara Jarvis

(2020) as Cara Jarvis Master (2022) as Libby

(2022) as Libby Gossip Girl (2021-2022) as Grace Byron

Insights into Grace Van Patten's celebrity relatives

Grace Van Patten comes from a family with deep ties to Hollywood. Several of her relatives have built successful careers in the entertainment industry, from acting to sports. Some of them include:

Richard Vincent Van Patten

Grace’s father’s half-brother, Richard Vincent Van Patten, was a celebrated comedian and performer. As a child, Richard trained in professional acting and made his Broadway debut at just seven years old in Tapestry in Gray. His early exposure to the industry paved the way for his long and successful career.

He appeared in films such as Groom Lake, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Opposite Day, and Sarah’s Choice before passing away in 2015. Many remember him best for his role as Tom Bradford in the 1970s TV series Eight is Enough.

Joyce Van Patten

Grace’s aunt, Joyce Van Patten, also had a successful acting career. She was a regular on The Danny Kaye Show in the 1960s and later appeared in TV series such as Law & Order, Mannix, The Odd Couple, The Sopranos, and The Untouchables.

Joyce also starred in classic TV shows like Love, American Style, The Mary Tyler Moore Hour, and The Bad News Bears (1976). In 2014, she made an appearance on Boardwalk Empire, a show her half-brother Timothy worked on.

Talia Balsam

Joyce Van Patten is the mother of actress Talia Balsam, who gained recognition for her roles in Mad Men and HBO’s Divorce. She is Grace's cousin. Talia’s personal life also made headlines—she was briefly married to George Clooney, before later marrying her Mad Men co-star, John Slattery.

Vincent Van Patten

Another of Grace’s famous cousins is Vincent Van Patten, the son of Richard Vincent Van Patten. Like his father, Vincent started as a child actor in the 1970s, appearing in shows such as Nanny and the Professor, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, Apple’s Way, and Three for the Road.

Vincent later became a professional tennis player before transitioning into the world of professional wagering. Despite his shift in careers, he never fully left the entertainment industry. He met his wife, actress Eileen Davidson, while working on The Young & the Restless in the early 2000s.

Is Grace Van Patten a nepo baby?

Grace Van Patten is considered a nepo baby. With a director father and industry connections, Grace Van Patten's family has influenced her journey in film and television. Her father, Tim Van Patten, directed The Sopranos, where she made her on-screen debut at age eight. Grace later appeared in Boardwalk Empire (2014), another show he produced.

However, Grace has stated that she had to earn her roles. In an October 2022 interview with Deadline, she revealed that her father refused to show favouritism when she auditioned for The Sopranos.

Speaking to Vogue, she shared how early exposure to the industry shaped her career choice:

I think because I was exposed to the realities of the industry at such a young age, I saw that it wasn't all glamour…I saw the stress and unpredictability that comes with it firsthand, so I feel lucky every time I get to act — you never know what can happen in this line of work.

FAQs

Is Grace Van Patten a nepo baby? Yes, she comes from a family with strong ties to the entertainment industry. What nationality is Grace Van Patten? She is an American national. Who is Grace Van Patten's sister? Her sister is Anna Van Patten, an actress known for roles in Gossip Girl and FBI: Most Wanted. Who is Grace Van Patten's mom? Her mother is Wendy Rossmeyer, a former model. Who is Grace Van Patten's dad? Her father is Tim Van Patten, a director, actor, screenwriter, and producer.

Grace Van Patten was born into a family with a strong legacy in the entertainment industry. Her father, Tim Van Patten, has shaped television as a director, while her mother, Wendy Rossmeyer, was a model. Despite her Hollywood connections, Grace has worked hard to establish herself as a talented actress.

