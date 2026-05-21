Femi Otedola plans a $100 million investment in Dangote Petroleum Refinery ahead of its public listing

Dangote Refinery poised for a landmark IPO, potentially valued at $50 billion

New investments signal confidence in Nigeria's energy future and industrial growth potential

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s billionaire investment landscape is heating up as businessman Femi Otedola has announced plans to inject $100 million into the massive Dangote Petroleum Refinery ahead of its highly anticipated public listing.

The announcement signals growing confidence among top investors in what is already regarded as one of Africa’s most ambitious industrial projects.

Femi Otedola unveils $100 million investment in Dangote Refinery shares. Credit: Femi Otedola/X

Source: Getty Images

Otedola backs Dangote’s mega refinery

Otedola disclosed the planned investment on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, after leading senior executives of First HoldCo on an inspection tour of the refinery and fertiliser complex located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.

The proposed investment forms part of the refinery’s ongoing $2 billion private placement exercise targeted at strategic investors before the company launches its initial public offering (IPO).

The move places Otedola among the prominent Nigerian investors positioning early ahead of the refinery’s planned stock market debut, which is already attracting attention across global financial circles.

Dangote prepares for landmark IPO

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, described the private placement as another critical phase in the refinery’s journey towards becoming a publicly traded company.

Although an official listing date has not been announced, Dangote previously revealed that up to 10 per cent of the refinery’s shares could be offered to investors during the IPO process.

Bloomberg estimates cited by the company suggest that the proposed stake sale could be worth around $5 billion, underscoring the enormous investor appetite surrounding the refinery project.

Refinery valuation nears $50 billion

Investor interest has intensified following reports that the refinery could be valued at as much as $50 billion ahead of the listing.

The planned IPO is expected to rank among the largest corporate listings ever undertaken in Africa and is part of Dangote’s broader strategy to deepen African participation in large-scale industrial investments.

The billionaire businessman has repeatedly stated that the public offering is designed not only to raise capital but also to democratise wealth creation by allowing ordinary Africans to own stakes in transformative infrastructure projects.

Analysts say the refinery’s scale, combined with Nigeria’s growing energy demands, has positioned it as one of the continent’s most strategically important industrial assets.

Tour highlights massive industrial infrastructure

During the visit, Otedola and First HoldCo executives were taken through several key installations within the sprawling industrial complex.

Among the major facilities showcased was the refinery’s massive jetty infrastructure built to accommodate large cargo vessels transporting crude oil and refined petroleum products.

The Lekki-based complex also houses the fertiliser plant and supporting logistics infrastructure designed to strengthen Nigeria’s industrial and export capacity.

Otedola said the Geregu Power share sale will be reinvested in Dangote Refinery. Credit: Otedola/X

Source: Getty Images

The refinery, which has already begun supplying petroleum products into the domestic market, is widely expected to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel while easing pressure on foreign exchange demand.

With heavyweight investors now moving to secure stakes ahead of the IPO, the Dangote Refinery story is rapidly evolving from a national industrial project into one of Africa’s biggest investment opportunities.

Otedola refutes Dangote Refinery funding rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has firmly denied circulating reports that he played a financial role in developing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Taking to social media on Monday, May 4, 2026, Otedola described the claims as entirely baseless, stressing that he did not contribute any funds to the project owned by Aliko Dangote.

He emphasised that he had not committed “a single kobo” to the refinery, dismissing the allegations as inaccurate and misleading.

Source: Legit.ng