The FG is working to revive Nigeria’s textile and garment industry after cotton production dropped sharply to about 10,000 metric tonnes in 2025

Minister of State for Industry said the government’s pilot project has already produced 10,000 made-in-Nigeria T-shirts using locally grown cotton

The government said the industry could create about 1.5 million jobs for Nigerians, especially youths and women

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The federal government has stepped up efforts to restore Nigeria’s struggling Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) industry after the country’s cotton production dropped by about 95 per cent over the past two decades.

Speaking at the National CTG Value Chain Activation Pilot Milestone Event, the Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, said Nigeria’s cotton output had fallen from nearly 200,000 metric tonnes in 2001 to around 10,000 metric tonnes in 2025.

Nigeria’s Textile Industry Set for Massive Comeback as FG Targets 1.5 Million Jobs

Source: UGC

He described the decline as a major blow to the nation’s industrial growth, noting that the textile sector, which once provided jobs for hundreds of thousands of Nigerians, suffered years of neglect, poor coordination and heavy dependence on imported raw materials.

Government targets 1.5 million jobs

Enoh said the federal government is now determined to reposition the CTG industry as a key driver of industrialisation, employment and economic diversification, with the potential to create about 1.5 million jobs.

According to him, ongoing reforms and pilot programmes are already showing positive signs and helping to rebuild confidence in the industry. He explained that the pilot initiative proved that cotton can be grown, processed and turned into finished garments within six to seven months.

The minister revealed that the programme successfully produced 10,000 locally made T-shirts using Nigerian-grown cotton, demonstrating the country’s ability to manufacture quality garments competitively.

He said the government is shifting from policy discussions to practical implementation aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported clothing and reviving local manufacturing.

“What you have seen today is not just a proposal on paper. It is evidence that local production is already working,” Enoh stated.

The minister had earlier revealed a policy framework by the FG that will reduce reliance on imported clothing, generating up to $4 billion in annual revenue for the country.

Poor coordination identified as major challenge

The minister further explained that the pilot project exposed major weaknesses within the CTG value chain, especially the lack of proper coordination among cotton farmers, textile manufacturers and garment producers.

According to him, many previous interventions failed because they focused on separate parts of the industry instead of building a connected production system.

Enoh noted that the federal government plans to expand the initiative by improving market access, strengthening financing structures and supporting smallholder cotton farmers nationwide.

He also disclosed that the Bank of Agriculture has expressed readiness to provide funding support for cotton production, particularly for small-scale farmers.

Nigeria’s Textile Industry Set for Massive Comeback as FG Targets 1.5 Million Jobs

Source: UGC

Ogun unveils mega garment factory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun state government unveiled a massive cotton garment factory projected to generate 250,000 jobs at full capacity.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said he envisions the facility as a world-class textiles hub in Nigeria.

The governor declared that when fully operational, the complex would employ hundreds of thousands of workers daily, redefining the employment landscape in the state and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng