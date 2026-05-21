A fresh graduate of political science at the University of Ibadan (UI) has celebrated completing his undergraduate studies at Nigeria's premier varsity

The UI graduate also opened up about why he studied political science at the university and sent a message to his people

According to the young man, who gained admission in 2019, this graduation is not the end, but the beginning of a bigger assignment

Adenle Oluwasegun Jacob, a Nigerian youth, has celebrated bagging a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Ibadan.

The UI graduate celebrated his academic milestone on Facebook, sharing pictures taken with his fellow graduating colleagues on their sign-out day.

A University of Ibadan fresh graduate speaks on why he studied political science. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont, Facebook/Adenle Oluwasegun Jacob

Source: Getty Images

Why UI graduate read political science

In his Facebook post on May 19, Adenle expressed deep gratitude to God for helping him complete his undergraduate studies, which started in 2019 when he was offered admission into the prestigious university.

Adenle highlighted some challenges he encountered on the road to becoming a graduate, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept him at home for months and multiple Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes.

Adenle further appreciated his family and crew on campus for being an important part of his academic success. In his words:

"Tested, Delayed, But Not Defeated Glory to God Almighty.

"Today, I stand with a heart full of gratitude to *God Almighty, the Omega of everything*. From 2019 when I gained admission into the *(University of Ibadan* to study *Political Science)*, to 2026 when I’m finally signing out, this journey has been one of faith, patience, and resilience.

"It was not a straight road.

"We faced (COVID-19) that shut down the world and locked us at home for months.

"We endured multiple (ASUU strikes) that tested our patience and almost broke our spirit.

"Through it all, God kept us, strengthened us, and brought us to this day.

"I thank my family for standing by me through every delay, every sleepless night, and every financial sacrifice. Your prayers, support, and belief in me carried me when I felt like giving up. This degree is yours as much as it is mine.

"A special shoutout to those I studied with the crew that pushed through with me without rest. The all night reading sessions, the group discussions, the shared notes, the motivation when one of us felt weak… we carried each other. You made UI bearable and this victory sweeter. We didn’t just study, we built brotherhood.

"I also celebrate my friend. We started together in 2019, weathered the same storms, and today we are graduating together. It was not easy, but we made it..."

On why he chose to study political science, Adenle revealed that he went for the course because he has a clear vision and ambition to serve his people.

Adenle expressed his commitment to preparing himself to serve his people when the time arrives. He noted that his graduation is not the end, but the start of a bigger assignment.

"I chose (Political Science) with a purpose. My vision is clear: I have a political ambition to serve as the. I believe leadership is about service, and I am committed to preparing myself to serve my people with integrity when the time comes.

"This graduation is not the end, but the beginning of a bigger assignment. To everyone who stood by me thank you. To God be all the glory.

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Adenle Oluwasegun Jacob studied political science at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: Adenle Oluwasegun Jacob

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

UI graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan graduate's post below:

Alex Nwandu said:

"Congratulations brother man."

Ebenezer Oladapo said:

"A very big congratulations to you, Segun."

Yahaya Ronke said:

"Congratulations, your future is bright."

Abiola Imran said:

"Congrats my dear brother, may God bless this for u."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan first-class graduate had received a letter of commendation from the vice chancellor.

UI political science graduate bags first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan political science graduate had bagged a first-class degree after waiting for admission for six years.

Adeoti, who was the 62nd president of the Department of Political Science, bagged a first-class honours degree and was the best graduating student of his department.

In a now-viral tweet on February 19, Adeoti disclosed that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) five times and also had his O'Level examinations four times.

Source: Legit.ng