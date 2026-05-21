Running a business in Nigeria comes with lots of challenges, including the need to upscale, make profits, track accounts, and still solve personal problems.



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This was the case of a trader who owned a shop at the heart of Sabongari Market in Kano.

For her, every single sale counted because the money directly fed her family's daily needs.

According to her, she started the business some years ago with the determination to make it a success, but met with a major problem: she couldn't properly account for her purchases or track where her profits were going.

In her words:

“Some customers will prefer to make a transfer to pay for purchases, but I do not believe in all these fintechs.”

However, her challenges ended when she was introduced to PalmPay and started making smart business choices.

How PalmPay helped Kano trader boost her business

Last year, PalmPay brought its Women Empowerment Program to the Sabongari Market in Kano and attending the event changed her mindset.

During the programme, she discovered a smarter way to bank and make a good profit. The PalmPay team taught the traders practical ways to improve their business.

In the process, she learned how to manage cash flow and separate personal cash from shop revenue.

Ultimately, she opened a PalmPay account and set up a reliable POS terminal right at her shop.

PalmPay also offered her a free ATM card for smooth inventory purchases, and a large umbrella that still kept her customers sheltered from the hot Kano sun.

One year later, Kano trader praises PalmPay

Almost a year after she incorporated PalmPay into her business, the trader experienced an all round improvement.

She received real-time alerts and reconciliation of all business transactions, and when customers made a transfer, she was sure that the money entered her account fast because she got transfers in less than one minute.

This way, she was able to analyse all her purchases and profits to know where she was making profits or losses, as the case may be.

In her words:

“This makes me happy because there is peace of mind. In the busy Sabongari Market, having a reliable app with instant payment notifications is an absolute lifesaver. I monitor every cash-in and cash-out in real-time. PalmPay didn’t just give me a bank account; they gave me tools to be empowered as a true, profitable businesswoman.

“If you’re like me and looking for a way to take better control of your finances in this digital age, I can't recommend PalmPay enough. It's not just an app- it's the smarter way to bank.”

PalmPay is a fast-growing digital bank and fintech platform focused on financial inclusion, offering a user-friendly app for free money transfers, bill payments and savings with interest, serving millions with secure and rewarding digital financial tools for everyday banking.

Source: Legit.ng