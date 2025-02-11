Adam Copeland is a Canadian former wrestler and actor who wrestled under the name Edge. He is also known for starring as one of the leads in the fifth season of Haven on the Syfy TV network. Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, is also a former professional wrestler and they have been together since 2011. Learn about their marriage and his past relationships.

Adam Copeland and his wife smiling for a photo (L). Adam Copeland, speaking using a microphone (R). Photo: @ratedrcope on Instagram (modified by author)

Profile summary

Birth name Adam Joseph Copeland Famous as Edge Date of birth 30 October 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Orangeville, Canada Current residence Asheville, North Carolina, United States of America Nationality Canadian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’5’’ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Judy Copeland Marital status Married Wife Beth Phoenix Children 2 College Humber College Profession Wrestler, actor Instagram @ratedrcope X (Twitter) @ratedrcope Facebook @adamedgecopeland

Who is Adam Copeland's wife?

The professional wrestler is married to Beth Phoenix. She is famous as a former WWE Divas Champion and a three-time WWE Women's Champion. The two met in 2011 and tied the knot on 30 October 2016 during Adam Copeland's birthday.

Adam Copeland said in an interview with CVV Clips that they had their first date during an Age Appreciation Night in Toronto. He realized that he had many similarities with Beth Phoenix. Below is what he said about their first .

It was Age Appreciation Night in Toronto…but earlier in the day, we had started talking. We had talked before, but we sat down and had a nice conversation just randomly, you know, set the ring aside. Then I started realizing how many similarities So we just ended up talking for like half the night, and then she came up here one night. We hit it off, and kind of the rest is history.

Is Adam Copeland still married to Beth Phoenix?

The two are still together. They celebrated their 13th anniversary in 2024 and Beth Phoenix shared a photo of her and her husband on Instagram wishing Adam a happy anniversary with a heartfelt caption.

I have exactly zero photos of us together in 2024. The reason being I am working on being more present in the moments in my life. But here's an oldie but goodie from our favourite season, Fall! …Happy Anniversary/Birthday/Halloween to my better half. We've built a life I couldn't even dream up over the last 13 years. Thanks for all the morning coffees and dog walks and dinner time hysterical family moments We Rule.

The Canadian wrestler has been in two failed marriages before his marriage to his current wife, Beth Phoenix. Below are details of his former relationships and marriages.

Alannah Morley (2001–2004)

The Canadian wrestler's first marriage was with Alannah Morley, a sister of wrestler Val Venis. He married her in 2001 when he was at the prime of his career. The marriage lasted for three years, and they divorced in 2004.

Lisa Ortiz (2004–2005)

Lisa Ortiz wearing a black top (L). Lisa Ortiz posing for a selfie inside a room (R). Photo: @lisacultjelly on Instagram (modified by author)

Lisa Ortiz is an American voice actress known for films such as The Slayers, Angel's Friends and Sonic the Hedgehog. Adam Copeland married Lisa Ortiz after his divorce from Alannah Morley. The two got married on 21 October 2004, but the marriage lasted for a year. They officially separated on 17 November 2005.

Amy Dumas (Lita) (2005–2006)

The two dated in 2005. Amy Dumas, famous as Lita is a retired wrestler and singer. She is known for songs such as Already Gone, and When I Get You Alone. Lita and Adam Copeland had an affair when she was still dating Matt Hardy. According to Slam Sports, the affair stirred significant controversy in the wrestling community and caused huge enmity between Edge and Matt.

According to Sportkeeda, the affair happened when Amy was healing from an injury. At the time, she was disconnected from Matt and grew close to Edge. When Matty found out about the affair, he brought it to the public attention, and this led to him being temporarily fired from the WWE.

Wrestler Amy Dumas during the Wizard World Austin Comic Con at the Austin Convention Center on 22 November 2013 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Amy Dumas and Matt Hardy eventually went their separate ways, and she officially started dating Adam Copeland in 2006 after the WWE paired them, and they started working on TV as a couple. However, they broke up in the same year.

In an interview with CVV Clips, Beth Phoenix’s husband said that it took a while for him and his fellow wrestler, Matt Hardy, to get along after the scandal. He said that once they realized that they had the same chemistry, they got along. Below was his response when asked how long it took for him to get along with Matt.

I mean, honestly, it wasn't that long. I think kind of once we went through with that and once we both realized, okay still the same guys and still have the same chemistry, still have the same everything. So you know, I feel like the fan base took a lot longer to come around to the idea that we were okay than we did. It was pretty quickly, I mean, you just got to move on.

FAQs

Who is Adam Copeland? He is a Canadian former wrestler and actor. Is Adam Copeland married? Adam Copeland is married to Beth Phoenix. The two got married in 2016. Who is Edge's ex-wife? The former wrestler was previously married to Lisa Ortiz, a voice actress. Before his marriage to Lisa, he was married to Val Venis' sister, Alannah Morley. What is Adam Copeland's height? He is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall. Who are Edge and Beth Phoenix’s daughters? The couple has two daughters, Lyric Rose Copeland (12 December 2013) and Ruby Ever Copeland (31 May 2016). How old is Adam Copeland? He is 51 years old as of 2025. He celebrates his birthday on 30 October. Did Adam Copeland date Lita? They briefly dated in 2006 after Lita parted ways with Matt Hardy.

Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, is also a wrestler. The couple married in 2016 and share two children. Before Beth, he was married to Lisa Ortiz and Alannah Morley and had a brief relationship with Amy Dumas in 2005.

