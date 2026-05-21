A Nigerian man who relocated to Canada has shared his transition from a comfortable life back home to sleeping on a mattress on the floor

He worked as a store cashier, did many odd jobs in Canada just to fund his education and living expenses

He eventually secured his permanent residency and built his business, which generated over $1 million in revenue

A Nigerian man, Adewuyi Tamilore, has shared his transformation journey from a struggling student to a successful entrepreneur in Canada.

Tamilore relocated to Toronto in 2022, leaving behind a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria, where he frequented luxury hotels.

A Nigerian man living in Canada shares how his story was transformed for the better. Photo credit: @TamiloreAdewuyi/X

Source: Twitter

Upon his arrival in the foreign land, he had to adjust to a modest setting, sleeping on a basic mattress laid out on the floor of a sparsely furnished room.

Nigerian man shares his early Canadian Struggles

To support his education, Tamilore took a job as a store cashier before purchasing his first car and venturing into ride-hailing services.

He navigated the harsh Canadian winter to complete Uber rides and deliveries, tracking milestones like driving 100 trips to meet specific earnings guarantees.

Despite the demanding schedule, he stayed dedicated to his studies and graduated from college at the top of his class with honors.

After graduation, he secured a corporate office job but continued driving for Uber and later switched to driving a large van for Amazon deliveries to maintain his financial momentum.

In December 2023, Tamilore decided to quit his structured corporate job to focus on building his own business from scratch.

He converted his bedroom into an office, read wealth-generation books, and eventually received his official confirmation of permanent residence in Canada.

Canada-based Nigerian man builds wealth from scratch

His marketing agency eventually hit its stride, signing major clients and crossing its first six-figure revenue milestone.

With the proceeds, he moved into a professional corporate office space and established a second venture, a moving company that generated over $1 million in revenue.

He gained financial and time freedom, allowing him to travel to over 20 countries while still in his 20s.

Sharing the story on X, he captioned:

"People need to tell their stories! Moving to a new country is not for the faint-hearted.

Story of my life when I moved here just after losing a large part of my savings to Crypto and some start up investments."

Watch the full emotional story below:

Man shares high cost of Canda relocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng a Nigerian man who moved to Canada as an international student has shared a detailed breakdown of the total amount he spent.

Source: Legit.ng