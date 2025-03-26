Elizabeth Ann Weber, rock singer Bill Joel’s first wife, is regarded as one of the most influential women in his life. It is believed that she was a key figure behind some of his timeless and chart-topping hits. In their close-to-a-decade marriage, she played a crucial role in shaping his music career, especially at the initial stages.

Elizabeth Ann Weber and her ex-husband, Billy Joel, attend an event (L). The former couple at an event in New York in 1981 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Robin Platzer (modified by author)

Elizabeth Ann Weber was singer Billy Joel’s first wife and also his business manager .

. Their love story i nspired some of the singer’s best hits , reflecting the ups and downs of their romantic relationship, financial struggles, and emotional conflicts.

, reflecting the ups and downs of their romantic relationship, financial struggles, and emotional conflicts. Weber and Billy were married for approximately nine years, after which they had a highly publicised and bitter divorce.

Full name Elizabeth Ann Weber Gender Female Year of birth 1942 Age 83 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Green Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Billy Joel Children 1 College New York University Profession Business manager

Elizabeth Ann Weber’s biography

Elizabeth Ann Weber was born and raised in New York, United States. Much about her family background is unknown, as she has not revealed the information. However, she has a brother named Frank Weber. After completing her high school education, she reportedly enrolled for an undergraduate course at the University of New York.

How old is Elizabeth Ann Weber?

Five facts about Elizabeth Ann Weber. Photo: Ron Galella/Getty Images (modified by author)

Elizabeth Ann Weber is reportedly 83 years old as of 2025. She was born in 1942, but her exact date of birth remains unknown.

Exploring Elizabeth Ann and Weber Billy Joel’s marriage and divorce

Billy Joel and Elizabeth Ann Weber reportedly first met in the late 1960s. At the time, Billy was part of the musical group The Hassles and Elizabeth was married to Billy’s bandmate Jon Small. Billy and Jon broke away from The Hassels to form their duo, Attila, in 1969.

The duo only lasted a year, after which the singers parted ways when Jon Small discovered that Billy was having a romantic affair with Elizabeth Ann Weber, his then-wife. In the book Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography, singer Billy narrates his first encounter with Elizabeth when he was in his twenties and how she won his heart. He says:

She wasn’t like a lot of the other girls I knew at that time who had taken home ec and cooking classes. She was intelligent and not afraid to speak her mind... Almost like a European-type, not a typical American girl.

The discovery of the affair not only led to Jon Small and Elizabeth Ann Webber’s divorce but also the split of Billy and Elizabeth. The Piano Man singer got into depression and almost took away his life through substance intoxication. However, he later reconnected and reconciled with Elizabeth, and they exchanged marriage vows on 5 September 1973.

Elizabeth Weber (R) and Billy Joel (Centre) attend Music and Arts Performing Lodge, New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

After marriage, Elizabeth Ann Weber not only became his wife but also his music career manager. In that role, she used her business management skills to improve Billy’s career, securing him major deals that made him a star in the music industry. While they thrived in music, their financial disputes created a strained relationship and emotional turmoil.

In the aforementioned book, Billy Joel narrates about a motorcycle accident that left him hospitalised with severe hand injuries. He claims that during one of Weber’s visits, she asked him to sign documents transferring everything to her, and that dealt their nine years of marriage the final blow. He said:

I may have acted like an idiot a time or two, but I’m not a complete idiot. That really killed it right there and then.

Singer Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber ended their marriage on 20 July 1982. The divorce was not amicable, and it reportedly took a heavy emotional and financial toll on Joel.

Elizabeth Ann Weber’s influence on Billy Joel’s music

Elizabeth Ann Weber smiles in a past photo: Photo: Pearce/Fairfax Media

Billy Joel’s songs are deeply personal, with some of them capturing his life experiences, emotions, and relationships. Notably, his rocky relationship with Elizabeth Ann Weber is believed to have inspired some of his most popular hits. Below are Billy Joel’s songs suspected to have been influenced by his first wife.

1. She’s Got a Way

This is one of Billy Joel’s first love songs, and it is believed to have been influenced by his relationship with Weber. It was released in 1971 and captures the early stages of their romantic relationship, especially when she went away from him after their affair was discovered by Jon Small.

2. Just the Way You Are

The song was dedicated to Elizabeth Ann Weber as a birthday gift. After he played her the song, she reportedly claimed the publishing rights. The song became a global hit, winning two Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 1979.

3. She’s Always a Woman

This classic hit, released in 1977, describes a strong-willed and manipulative woman whom the singer loves. Many believe the woman referred to in the song is Elizabeth Weber, who was his manager at the time.

4. Big Shot

Departing from his usual romantic-themed songs, Billy Joel released Big Shot in 1978, reflecting an extravagant woman who is consumed by the high-end life of New York and the pop world. It is believed that it hinted at the cracks in his relationship with Elizabeth Weber.

5. Until the Night

This is another song associated with their deteriorating relationship, released in 1978. It speaks of longing and emotional distance, themes that may have been reflective of their deteriorating relationship.

6. The Stranger

The Stranger was released by Bill Joel in 1978 after Elizabeth Weber brought her brother, Frank Weber, into Bill Joel’s business management team. The American singer was uncomfortable with his then brother-in-law’s involvement in his business, leading to the release of the song.

What happened to Elizabeth Ann Weber’s brother?

Elizabeth and Billy Joel during "Dreamgirls" Opening Night Party at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Betty Galella

Elizabeth Weber’s brother, Frank Weber, was Bill Joel’s financial manager for several years. However, in the late 1980s, the singer made shocking discoveries about the fraudulent transactions made by his then-manager that led to a significant loss of money from his business.

The discovery led to a bitter lawsuit against Frank Weber in 1989, with Billy claiming $90 million in damages. He accused his then-manager of investing in personal enterprises and using $2.5 million to distribute loans. Eventually, Frank declared bankruptcy, and Billy opted for an out-of-court settlement, and reportedly recovered $2million in 1990.

Where is Elizabeth Ann Weber now?

Even though Elizabeth Ann Weber was Billy Joel’s spouse, she was not in the limelight like her ex-husband. After their divorce, she still leads a quiet life and has never attracted media attention. However, in 1997, reports emerged that she had sold the mansion Billy bought for her for $3.74 million. Currently, it's unknown where she lives and what she does.

Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber during "Dreamgirls" Opening Night Party at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

What is Elizabeth Ann Weber’s age? Her age as of 2025 is reportedly 83 years old. Her year of birth is 1942. Who was Elizabeth Ann Weber to Billy Joel? She was Billy Joel’s first wife and was not only his partner but also his business manager. How long was Billy Joel married to Elizabeth Weber? The former couple was married for approximately nine years, between 1973 and 1982. Did Elizabeth Ann Weber and Billy Joel have kids? Their marriage did not bear any kids, but Elizabeth had a son from her previous marriage with Jon Small. Which of Billy Joel’s songs were inspired by Elizabeth Ann Weber? His first wife inspired hits such as She’s Got a Way, Just the Way You Are, She’s Always a Woman, Big Shot, Until the Night, and The Stranger. Why did Billy Joel and Elizabeth Ann Weber divorce? The former couple had a tumultuous relationship bedevilled by financial disputes and emotional turmoil, leading to their divorce in 1982. Did Billy Joel remarry after divorcing Elizabeth Weber? Yes. After they parted ways, the singer has been married thrice. His second wife was Christie Brinkley, his third wife was Katie Lee, and his current wife is Alexis Roderick.

Although they were married for nine years, Elizabeth Ann Weber had a significant influence on Billy Joel’s life. She helped build the singer’s career and inspired some of his most loved songs. After their divorce, she has lived a private life away from the spotlight, and it is unknown what she is up to.

