Veteran WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar took his revenge on Isaac Odugbesan in a heated match on Sunday, May 31

Lesnar lost to the Nigerian wrestler at WrestleMania 42 on April 19, where he announced his retirement

Fans have expressed their displeasure towards the organisers of the World Wrestling Entertainment for returning the Beast

Nigerian-born wrestler Oba Femi suffered a defeat to Brock Lesnar in a highly anticipated clash following WrestleMania 42.

Odugbesan, popularly known as Oba Femi, could not contain the Best at the Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro on Sunday, May 31.

Lesnar came out aggressively, hitting Femi with four consecutive F-5s in an attempt to end the contest early.

Brock Lesnar with an F5 on Oba Femi during clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena in Torino di Sangro, Italy. Photo by: Rich Freeda/WWE.

Source: Getty Images

The former mixed martial artist looked to dominate just as he had during his surprise return on Monday Night Raw, where he answered an open challenge, per WWE.

However, Femi showed remarkable resilience by kicking out of Lesnar's initial pin attempt.

Lesnar continued his assault, delivering a fifth F-5 before sending Femi crashing through the announce table occupied by Michael Cole and Corey Graves with a sixth.

The American wrestling star then hoisted Femi onto his shoulders once more and connected with a seventh F-5, finally securing the pinfall victory, per AOL.

Mixed reactions trail Oba Femi's defeat

WWE fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the outcome, with many questioning the booking decision and the manner of Femi's defeat.

Some supporters felt "The Ruler" deserved a stronger showing against the former world champion, while others praised Lesnar's dominant return to the ring. Read them below:

@AidenVTVV said:

"You ruined yet another up and coming beast.

"You should’ve had Brock throw everything at him and just collapse being unable to continue."

@VHeart87 wrote:

"What a Stupid fkn decision. What did this accomplish? They made Lesnar look more dominant here than Oba did at WrestleMania. All this told me was Oba is beatable to ANYONE. Sad."

Brock Lesnar with an F5 to Oba Femi on an announce table during clash in Italy at Inalpi Arena Torino di Sangro, Italy. Photo by: Rich Freeda/WWE.

Source: Getty Images

@WG_RumblePants added:

"What a total waste. You had the next big thing and you sacrificed him for nothing. There will inevitably be a third match to settle the score once and for all — probably at Summerslam and probably with a stipulation (cell, cage, last man standing etc) — but it will feel like what it is: a hollow cash grab."

Speaking with Legit.ng, WWE fan Josephine Asemah said the organisers should have allowed Oba Femi to win the match and establish himself as one of the company's leading stars.

She expressed disappointment with the result and called for a rematch between the two wrestlers. Asemah said:

"Many fans and spectators expected Oba Femi to win the bout, but unfortunately Brock Lesnar was favoured ahead of him.

"I really hope they arrange another match between them and ensure the Nigerian comes out victorious so that fans do not lose interest in WWE."

WWE identifies Oba Femi's next opponent

Legit.ng earlier reported that WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a blockbuster showdown after Nigerian powerhouse Oba Femi delivered one of the most shocking WrestleMania moments in recent memory, following a dominant victory over Brock Lesnar.

Following the match, Femi stepped into the spotlight and addressed the crowd with unmatched confidence, declaring: “Your Ruler has arrived,” before dropping the microphone in a moment that electrified the arena.

Source: Legit.ng