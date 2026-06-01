Protesters have taken to the streets in Ibadan over rising insecurity and recent school abductions in Oyo state

Demonstrators gathered at Mokola Roundabout and are demanding stronger government action against kidnappings

The protest followed an attack in Oriire LGA where pupils, students and teachers were abducted by armed men

Members of the Take-It-Back Movement on Monday, June 1, took to the streets of Ibadan, Oyo state, to protest rising insecurity and demand urgent action over the abduction of school pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

Anger rises in Ibadan as citizens protest Oyo school abductions and insecurity. Photo: KosoKhalifa

Source: Twitter

The protesters gathered at Mokola Roundabout, a busy point in the state capital, where they openly pressed authorities and security agencies to step up rescue efforts and curb the growing wave of kidnappings in the state.

Holding placards with different messages, the demonstrators decried the situation as worrying for ordinary residents, especially farmers, traders, and schoolchildren who now face constant fear in their daily activities.

Some of the messages on display included: “Security for all, not for a few,” “Government must end kidnapping in Oyo State,” “We demand safer roads and communities,” and “Protect farmers, traders and students.”

During the protest, one participant, quoted by The Punch, voiced strong frustration over the situation.

“Let them know that the people of Nigeria are not at peace. Let them know that the people of Oyo State are not smiling. Let them know that the Nigerian people are fed up with insecurity.”

The protest comes after the abduction of pupils, students, and teachers during an attack in the Ahoro-Esiele community of Oriire LGA.

Armed men had invaded schools and nearby areas, taking victims away.

The Take It Back Movement was created in 2018 by Nigerian activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore. It started as his platform for the 2019 presidential election but later grew into a wider group focused on democracy and human rights advocacy.

Watch clips of the street protest below:

Oyo teachers begin indefinite strike over abduction

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo state declared an indefinite strike following the continued abduction of teachers and pupils in Ogbomosho.

Ibadan residents demand urgent rescue of pupils abducted in Oriire LGA. Photo: TIBmovement, KosoKhalifa

Source: Twitter

The union said the action became necessary due to rising fear and insecurity in schools. They, however, urged authorities to intensify efforts to rescue abducted victims and restore safety in learning environments across the state.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly approved the deployment of 1,000 forest guards and a special rescue operation as part of renewed efforts to strengthen security and respond to the recent abductions in the state.

Makinde consoles husband of abducted principal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Professor Wole Alamu, husband of the abducted principal of Community Grammar School in Oyo state, broke down in tears during Governor Seyi Makinde’s condolence visit to families affected by recent school kidnappings.

Makinde visited the affected community in Ogbomosho, where he assured residents of ongoing efforts to secure the safe release of abducted teachers and pupils and pledged that perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Source: Legit.ng