Sammie Okposo's wife, Ozioma, has shared a heartfelt tribute as she celebrated the late singer's posthumous birthday

The late gospel musician's wife shared how life has been without him while expressing how much she missed him

Ozioma's birthday message to her late husband brought back memories as many, including celebrities, also celebrated with her

Ozioma Okposo, wife of late Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo, on Sunday, May 31, 2026, celebrated what would have been his 55th birthday with a heartfelt message.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Sunday, Ozioma flooded her page with adorable pictures of herself and the late singer.

Sammy Okposo’s wife shares how much she misses him in a heartwarming message. Credit: Ozy Okposo

Source: Instagram

In her tribute, the late gospel singer's wife shared how much she missed him every single day.

“Happy Birthday in Heaven, my love. You are missed every single day. There are so many things that remind me of you, I carry your love and memory in my heart always. Today, I honor your life, Forever loved. Forever missed and never forgotten,” she wrote.

Sammie Okposo and Ozioma tied the knot in July 2010 and remained together until his death on November 25, 2022.

Recall that in 2022, months before his demise, Sammie Okposo tendered a public apology to his wife after cheating on her.

Celebrities, fans react to Sammie Okposo's wife heartfelt tribute. Credit: sammieokposo

Source: Facebook

The repentant singer took to his Instagram page to issue the apology as well as bring his sins to the attention of the public.

According to Okposo, he intimately got involved with a lady he met in the USA in late 2021 during a trip. He added that the behavior wasn’t acceptable, seeing as he is a married man and a gospel minister.

The late singer was famous for hit songs like “Welu Welu” and “Hossanah."

Sammie Okposo's wife's heartfelt message as she celebrates his posthumous birthday is below:

Reactions as Sammie Okposo's wife celebrates him

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

therealsinach commented:

"Rest on my brother!"

nikkilaoye commented:

"Bros eee Forever missed,Forever Loved.. Sending you lots of love Aunty @ozyokposo."

celebrity_timeout commented:

"Rest on our very own beloved brother Happy heavenly birthday...your words still sounds so real..."

ochonma_chioma commented:

"Happy Posthumous Birthday, Uncle Sammie. Keep watching over your loved ones. You are forever loved."

visitafam said:

"The greatest. Now what happened to the lady who accused , Where is the child. She hasn't given birth yet."

franklinogpraize commented:

"Happy Posthumous Birthday Brother.. The Man of PRAISE.. Keep Lifting Holy Hands with the 24-Elders before the Lord Beloved Min.Sammie Okposo."

avii_24 commented:

"ozyokposo A very happy posthumous birthday to my dearest brother and friend, sleep and sing with the host of heaven, yes for sure you are missed and much much more when your albums play in my vehicle via Spotify. Your memories will always live in our hearts forever."

Sammie Okposo's wife cries at his farewell service

Legit.ng previously reported that it was a night of sober reflection and celebration at Sammie Okposo's farewell service.

However, the highlight was when the singer's wife, Ozioma, couldn't help but burst into tears when a clip of her husband was projected on the big screen.

In the video, Sammie Okposo was seen appreciating his wife, thanking her for loving him and staying true to him when he erred.

Source: Legit.ng