Meet AJ Styles' wife and children, the support structure behind his success

Wendy Jones, AJ Styles' wife, has been a key influence in shaping his career and personal life. Her unwavering support throughout his time in TNA and WWE has been crucial in helping him balance his career and family priorities. Discover more about her life and influence in the WWE Superstar's life.

WWE Superstar A.J. Styles attends the WWE Superstars Surprise Make-A-Wish Families at One World Observatory in New York City. Photo by Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Key takeaways

AJ Styles is married to Wendy Etris Jones .

. The couple are high school sweethearts who met at Johnson High School in Gainesville, Georgia.

in Gainesville, Georgia. They started dating on Valentine's Day, 14 February 1996.

AJ Styles and Wendy Jones got married in 2000 .

. The couple have four children; Ajay Covell, Avery, Albey, and Anney Jones.

Profile summary

Full name Wendy Etris Jones Gender Female Year of birth 1978 Age 47 years as of 2025 Place of birth North Carolina, United States Current residence Gainesville, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse AJ Styles (Allen Neal Jones) Children 4 Education Johnson High School Profession School teacher

Who is AJ Styles' wife?

WWE wrestler, AJ Styles is married to Wendy Etris Jones. The couple met at Johnson High School in Gainesville, Georgia where they started dating. Their relationship began in their senior year of high school.

AJ Styles poses with his wife Wendy Jones. Photo: @allenwendy

Wendy Jones' background

Wendy was born in 1978 in North Carolina, United States, and as of 2025, she is 47 years old. Details of her personal life, such as her childhood, have remained largely private.

She attended Johnson High School in Georgia. Like her husband, Jones was an active athlete in high school. She excelled as a cheerleader and even trained her husband to do a backflip.

Career

Etris is a school teacher by profession. Her journey towards achieving her career dream was aided by the partnership between her and her husband. In his WWE Untold interview, AJ revealed how demanding his early wrestling career was on the family. He said;

I was offered a developmental deal, but it involved moving to Cincinnati. I ended up talking to Johnny Ace, and I said, “I appreciate this, but I can not move to Cincinnati and disrupt my family.” I felt that my wife's dream of becoming a teacher came first, and I did not want to mess that up.

AJ Styles and Wendy Jones' children

AJ Styles poses with his wife Wendy and their children. Photo: @allenwendy

Source: Facebook

The couple has three sons and one daughter; Ajay Covell, Avery, Albey, and Anney Jones. Below are details about the wrestler's children.

Ajay Covell Jones

Avery was born on 3 May 2005 and is 20 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Taurus. He attended North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia, and graduated in 2024.

Like his father, Ajay played multiple sports, including, football, basketball, and baseball. According to his 2024 MaxPreps profile, he was ranked 76th in Georgia and top 1 in AAAA Region 8A for 3 football stats. He was also ranked top 12 in AAA Region 7 for 2 stats for basketball.

The North Hall baseball MVP committed to Kennesaw State University's baseball team. The right-handed multisport athlete plays in the hitting outfield for the Kennesaw State Owls.

Avery Jones

Avery was born on 14 February 2007. He is 18 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. He is an amateur wrestler representing the North Hall High School.

Albey Jones

Albey Jones was born on 15 September 2009. He is 16 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Anney Jones

Anney, AJ Styles' daughter was born in October 2014. She is 11 years old as of 2025 and her zodiac sign is Libra.

FAQs

Who is AJ Styles' wife? The WWE wrestler is married to Wendy Etris Jones. How old is AJ Styles' wife? Born in 1978, Jones is 47 years old as of 2025. How many kids does AJ Styles have? The professional wrestler has four children. Who are AJ Styles' sons? Styles has three sons; Ajay Covell, Avery, and Albey Jones. Is AJ Styles still married? Yes. At the time of writing, the couple is still married. Why did AJ Styles leave WWE? Although the reports have not been confirmed, AJ's WWE contract is believed to have expired in 2023.

AJ Styles' wife, Wendy Jones, has taken the back seat, letting her husband shine in the spotlight. While AJ has become a well-known figure in sports entertainment, the little-known school teacher has remained elusive, supporting her growing family.

