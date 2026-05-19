A shawarma vendor identified as Andy was shot dead by suspected cultists in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State on Saturday evening, May 16, 2026

Witnesses said masked men disguised as customers before opening fire at close range, leaving the hardworking vendor lifeless at his stand

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over rising cult violence in Lagos, particularly within the Lekki-Ajah axis and other hotspots across the state

A shawarma vendor known simply as Andy was tragically shot dead by suspected cultists in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State on Saturday evening, May 16, 2026.

According to reports, Andy was attending to customers at his shawarma stand when masked men stormed the spot and opened fire at close range. Witnesses said the attackers fled immediately, leaving Andy in a pool of blood.

Cult violence in Lagos claims another victim as shawarma vendor Andy is shot dead in Sangotedo. Photo credit: PoliceNG/x

Source: Facebook

A police source revealed that the assailants allegedly disguised themselves as customers before launching the attack.

“The information we received was that the suspects came to the spot pretending to be customers who wanted to buy shawarma. The victim was attending to them when they suddenly brought out guns and shot him in the head before escaping,” the source said.

According to PUNCH, the police confirmed that investigations are ongoing and the incident has not yet been officially linked to cultism.

Anti-cultism group reacts

Meanwhile, an anti-cultism platform, Confra Naija, claimed the attack was cult-related. In a post, the group described Andy, also known as Aboki De Junior, as a peaceful and hardworking businessman.

“Yesterday, a young man named Andy, popularly known as Aboki De Junior, was shot dead around the ShopRite area of Sangotedo, Lagos State. Armed men reportedly arrived at Aboki De Junior’s shawarma spot and opened fire, killing him. After the attack, Eiye cultists claimed responsibility. Aboki De Junior was a peaceful and hardworking shawarma seller from Benue State, known as a calm and friendly businessman who welcomed everybody and had Aye members as friends,” the post partly read.

A video attached to the post showed residents gathered around Andy’s lifeless body, with some weeping. A female relative was seen clutching the body and crying uncontrollably.

Sangotedo residents mourn as peaceful vendor Aboki De Junior is murdered at his stand. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

Police response

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Abimbola Adebisi, were unsuccessful as calls and text messages were not answered at the time of filing this report.

Lagos State has witnessed a series of cult-related killings and reprisals in recent years, particularly in the Lekki-Ajah axis, Ikorodu, Mushin, and parts of Lagos Mainland. Rival groups have repeatedly clashed over supremacy battles, leaving many residents fearful.

In August 2025, PUNCH Metro reported a similar incident where another shawarma vendor was shot dead by suspected cultists in the Mowo area along the Badagry Expressway.

Gunmen invade Oyo school

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed men have abducted the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, alongside an unspecified number of students following an attack on the school.

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, May 15, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., according to residents of the community.

Source: Legit.ng