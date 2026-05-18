Former Gombe governor Danjuma Goje lost the APC senatorial ticket for Gombe Central after suffering a wide defeat in the party primary election

Retired DCP Mohammed Ahmed secured 42,785 votes to defeat Goje, who polled 10,425 votes across the district

Ahmed said residents of Gombe Central were eager for stronger representation and a fresh political direction at the National Assembly

Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has lost his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress senatorial ticket for Gombe Central ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former governor was defeated in Monday’s direct primary election by retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed, who enjoyed the backing of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Daily Trust reported.

Former governor Danjuma Goje attended the APC senatorial primary in Gombe Central on Monday. Photo: DanjumaGoje

Source: Twitter

APC primary election shakes Gombe politics

Results announced by the returning officer, Dr. Habu Dahiru, showed that Ahmed polled 42,785 votes, while Goje secured 10,425 votes across Akko and Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas, the two councils that make up the senatorial district.

Ahmed had earlier emerged as the consensus candidate of the APC for the seat before the primary election.

Goje has represented Gombe Central in the Senate since 2011 after completing two terms as governor of the state. His defeat is expected to alter the political equation within the district and the ruling party in Gombe State.

Mohammed Ahmed addressed journalists after defeating Senator Danjuma Goje in the APC primary. Photo: Auwal Usman Kombani

Source: Facebook

Ahmed promises stronger representation

Speaking after the exercise, Ahmed described the primary as peaceful and orderly. He said residents of the district were eager for a fresh direction in representation at the National Assembly.

“You can see the excitement among the people. Many believe the time has come for Yamaltu-Deba to have a stronger voice at the national level,” he stated.

The APC candidate added that his ambition was driven by public demand for change rather than personal rivalry.

An aide to Goje declined to comment on the outcome, saying he needed approval from the former governor before speaking with journalists.

Akpabio secures APC senatorial ticket unopposed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio has secured the All Progressives Congress senatorial ticket for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Senate President emerged unopposed during the party’s primary election held at Methodist School Ukana, Ukana West II Ward, in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State

A statement issued Monday by Akpabio’s media office said party supporters and residents turned out in large numbers to witness the affirmation of the former governor as the APC candidate for the district.

According to the statement, the atmosphere at the venue reflected strong support from party members and loyalists who gathered to endorse the Senate President’s return bid.

“Although he was the only aspirant, his kinmen trooped out to the Ward Centre to support their son whom they said had given them effective representation in all the previous offices he had held having served as Commissioner, Governor, Minority Leader of the Senate, Minister and presently the President of the 10th Senate,” the statement read.

APC releases names of disqualified reps aspirants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress had released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its screening process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affected aspirants are from Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi and Rivers states. The party disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Source: Legit.ng