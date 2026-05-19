Nova Bank customers can open an account and transfer money with Nova Bank's USSD code *682#. The USSD service works on any mobile phone, even without internet, and allows you to register, check balances, and send funds instantly.

You can open a Nova Bank account and transfer money directly from your phone by dialing 682#. Photo: @novabankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nova Bank customers can open an account and transfer money easily using the official USSD code *682#.

The service works without data and does not require branch visits.

You can register using your BVN or NIN and get an account number instantly.

and get an account number instantly. The service also supports everyday banking like balance checks, airtime purchase, and mini statements.

How to open an account and transfer money with Nova Bank's USSD code

Nova Bank makes banking simple and accessible through its USSD code *682#, allowing users to open accounts and transfer money without visiting a branch or using internet banking. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the processes.

How to open an account with Nova Bank's USSD code

Opening a Nova Bank account with USSD is quick and simple. You only need the phone number linked to your BVN or NIN to complete the registration process.

You only need the phone number linked to your BVN or NIN to complete the Nova Bank account registration process. Photo: @novabankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dial *682# on the mobile number. Select 1 (Proceed) to accept the USSD banking terms and continue. Choose 2 (New to NOVA) to begin the account registration process. Select 1 (Proceed) again to accept the privacy policy. Choose whether you want to register with your Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN). Enter your Bank Verification Number or National Identification Number when prompted on the screen. Confirm that your details are correct before submitting the request. After successful registration, Nova Bank will instantly send your new account number to you via SMS.

How to transfer money with Nova Bank's USSD code

To transfer money with NOVA Bank in Nigeria, simply dial *682*1*Amount*AccountNumber# directly from your registered mobile number. To process a standard transfer without a direct code, follow these steps:

Dial *682# using the phone number registered with your NOVA Bank account. Select the "Send Money" or "Transfer" option from the main menu. Choose the destination bank type (to another NOVA Bank account or a different commercial bank). Enter the recipient's account number carefully. Enter the transfer amount you wish to send. Input your secure transaction PIN to authenticate and authorise the immediate transfer of funds.

How to activate Nova Bank USSD banking

Before you can use Nova Bank’s USSD banking services for transfers, airtime purchases, and balance checks, you need to activate the service on your phone. The activation process is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete.

The Nova Bank USSD code allows customers to open a bank account, send money, check their account balance, and buy airtime. Photo: @novabankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dial *682# on the phone number linked to your Nova Bank account. Reply with 1 (Proceed) to continue with the activation process. Select 1 (Have an Account) if you already have a Nova Bank account. Reply with 1 (Register without card) to continue the registration. Enter your digital channel transaction PIN when prompted. Create a secure 4-digit USSD transaction PIN that you will use for future transactions. Once activation is complete, dial *682# anytime to access Nova Bank USSD banking services.

Benefits of using Nova Bank USSD

Using the NOVA Bank USSD code *682# offers several immediate practical benefits for managing your money on the go. They include:

No internet needed: Nova Bank USSD (*682#) works without internet, so you can use it even on basic phones with no data connection.

Nova Bank USSD (*682#) works without internet, so you can use it even on basic phones with no data connection. 24/7 availability: You can access your account and carry out transactions anytime, including nights, weekends, and public holidays.

You can access your account and carry out transactions anytime, including nights, weekends, and public holidays. High speed: Transactions are processed almost instantly, usually within a few seconds.

Transactions are processed almost instantly, usually within a few seconds. No app downloads: You do not need to install any mobile app, which saves phone storage and battery life.

You do not need to install any mobile app, which saves phone storage and battery life. Simple navigation: The USSD menu is easy to use, making it convenient for both tech-savvy and non-technical users.

The USSD menu is easy to use, making it convenient for both tech-savvy and non-technical users. Strong security: Every transaction is protected with a secure PIN to keep your account safe.

Nova Bank customer service number

You can reach NOVA Bank Nigeria customer care through the following official telephone lines and electronic channels:

Phone numbers : +234 913 666 6680 or 02 01 280 4000

: +234 913 666 6680 or 02 01 280 4000 Email support : customerservice@novabank.ng

: customerservice@novabank.ng Facebook : @novabankng

: @novabankng Instagram : @novabankng

: @novabankng Twitter: @novabankng

NOVA bank building in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @novabankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Nova Bank a commercial bank?

Nova Bank is a licensed commercial bank in Nigeria. It operates under Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations and offers standard banking services like savings, transfers, and business banking.

Is Nova Bank a real bank?

Nova Bank is a real and licensed bank in Nigeria.

What do I do if I forget my password or need to unlock my account?

To reset your password or unlock your NOVA Bank account, use the digital banking "Forgot Password" or "Unlock" feature. For security verification, you will need your registered email, account number, or BVN.

What is the Nova Bank transfer code?

The NOVA Bank transfer and mobile USSD code is *682#. It allows you to send money, buy airtime, and carry out basic banking transactions without internet access.

You can open a Nova Bank account instantly by dialing 682# on your mobile phone and following the USSD prompts. Photo: @novabankng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the Nova Bank transfer limit?

NOVA Bank transaction and transfer limits vary depending on your account tier, the banking channel used, and central banking regulations. NOVA Bank's daily transfer limit is ₦50,000 for Tier 1 accounts, but fully upgraded Tier 3 accounts can send between ₦1,000,000 and ₦5,000,000 daily via the mobile app.

However, new app activations or device switches are temporarily restricted to a ₦20,000 limit for the first 24 hours due to central banking safety regulations.

Opening a Nova Bank account and transferring money can be done instantly without visiting a branch by using the USSD code *682#. This service allows users to bank without needing internet data. It’s available 24/7 nationwide on any mobile phone.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an informative post about Opay USSD codes for balance, transfer, data and how to activate. Opay is one of Nigeria's best mobile money platforms that offers various financial services, including mobile money transfers, bill payments, savings, and many more.

Opay has been improving its customer service since 2018. The banking service allows customers to complete most transactions without the Internet through their USSD service. Read on to discover the Opay USSD codes for various mobile money transfers and how to activate your account.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng