A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing her experience with her mother, who has been her support system

In an emotional video posted on TikTok, the lady shared how the woman reacted to the news that her UK visa had been approved

The woman was seen going down on her knees to praise God and express overwhelming emotion after hearing the amazing news

A video capturing a mother’s reaction to her daughter’s visa approval has gained attention online after the daughter posted it.

The footage showed the older woman’s immediate response when she learned that her daughter’s application to travel to the United Kingdom had been successful.

Mother kneels in tears after learning daughter’s UK visa was approved. Photo credit: @lifewithbeyond/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's visa to UK gets approved

The clip was shared on TikTok by the account @lifewithbeyond who shared the background story.

In the post, the young woman recalled how her mother had been a constant source of encouragement throughout the visa process.

She explained that her mother had been unsure how to react when she received the news, torn between dancing, kneeling, and offering prayers of thanks.

According to her, the caring woman had been asking about the progress of the application throughout the entire procedure.

The daughter said that she had travelled specifically to tell her mother in person once the approval came through.

She portrayed her mother as someone who had provided both practical support and spiritual backing during the waiting period, referring to her as a prayerful woman who had stood by her.

Daughter praises mother’s support as her UK visa gets approved. Photo credit: @lifewithbeyond/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The daughter also reflected on their past experiences, stating that she had witnessed many of their prayers being answered over time.

She added that she hoped to bring her mother to join her in the United Kingdom in the future, framing it as a long-held dream that had become more attainable following the visa approval.

In her words:

"How my mother reacted when I told her that my UK visa has been approved. She didn't know if she should dance, kneel down or praise God. She was shocked. All this while she kept asking me throughout the process, how is it going? And when the visa was approved, I had to travel to inform her. My mum has just been a great support and a prayer warrior. I've seen most of our prayers being answered and one day I'm going to bring her over."

Reactions as lady's UK visa gets approved

Viewers who watched the video on TikTok reacted with heartfelt messages.

@zommy said:

"God please do it for me and my family, may my visa be approved this week."

@UDEME JOY ROYAL HOME said:

"My mom do this lie it's not possible, God bless your mom."

@anj said:

"AWWW CONGRATULATIONS WE THANK GOD."

@OBIANUJUAKU (fashionBank) said:

"I trust you to make her very proud! She’s sooo beautiful."

@Sheila said:

"IELTS is easy, I passed with 2 days preparation but I think I'd have passed more had I prepared earlier. Get sample tests to familiarise yourself."

@Victoria said:

"Finally someone has mentioned ielts exam because anyone one l see on TikTok will show the process and forget this part. I was like did they skip this part, are you sure l need to write this. Congratulations girl."

@Esther commented:

"Okay stranger, congratulations. Now I tap into your testimony, I Esther will write once and pass because God is God Guys keep liking my comment I’m coming back to testify."

@Reliable Jane added:

"How did your video find me after engaging with you on Facebook? Girl, I'm so happy for you. Congratulations. You just got a follow."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady happily relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian woman successfully relocated to the United Kingdom seven months after her first visa application was rejected.

She shared a video documenting her journey from the depression she felt in December 2025 to her arrival in Manchester in May 2026.

Source: Legit.ng