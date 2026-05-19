A Nigerian lady shared an emotional farewell message on social media following the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The lady identified as Cynthia Nwajiaku stated that she had deep conversations with the late actor about future plans and dreams

She revealed what the ever-smiling actor promised her before he passed on to glory, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her grief following the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The lady, identified as Cynthia Nwajiaku, shared a lengthy post reflecting on her close relationship with the movie star.

A Nigerian lady shares a rare promise Alexx Ekubo made to her before his death. Photo credit: @queen.boujee/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nigerian lady mourns actor Alexx Ekubo

In a post shared on her Instagram page (@queen.boujee), Cynthia disclosed that the actor was like a family member to her. She noted that they had several deep conversations about the future, including a rare promise he made to her.

According to her, Alexx Ekubo promised that he would attend her children's weddings, a dream that can no longer be fulfilled.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nollywood actor and movie star passed away on May 11, 2026, from complications related to advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

While mourning the actor, queen.boujee stated:

"Nwanne… What do you want me to say? How do I even begin to say goodbye to someone who was more than a friend… someone who became family to me. You called me your Adanne, your big sis, and today my heart is shattered into pieces trying to accept a reality I have been denying since I heard the news. This was not what we discussed. This was not the future we talked about for hours and hours. You told me you would be there at my children’s weddings. We laughed about it, prayed about life, spoke about dreams, faith, family, and the future."

Social media users react to actor's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

ginikatemple said:

"Accept my condolences, Aunty."

lady_ririi said:

"It is well Adannem. Heaven gained an angel, a rare gem, such an irreplaceable soul…. Rest well King."

pinkline8 said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Amen."

See the emotional Instagram post below:

Nancy Isime honours Alexx Ekubo's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Nancy Isime decided to honour her late friend Alexx Ekubo differently.

Source: Legit.ng