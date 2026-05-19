Nigerian singer Chike ignited a fresh buzz online amid recent rumours on social media

Recall that unverified online reports linked the musician to a popular celebrity's marriage crisis

In a recent post, the Running to You hitmaker spoke about missing a certain person around him

Nigeria Afropop star Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known by his first name Chike, has continued to give netizens something to talk about amid recent rumours around him.

Legit.ng reports that social media blogs recently circulated unverified allegations linking the musician to Frank Edoho's estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, following public confirmation that the couple separated nearly two years ago.

Chike breaks silence on missing someone amid TV host rumours. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

The singer recently took to his X account to speak on what happens whenever a certain someone isn’t in his corner following a recent revelation by Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra.

Chike spoke on missing this person as he wrote:

“Whenever you are not in my corner. I pity my soul.”

See his post below:

This came after the singer shared a cryptic post online in response to the influx of messages on his timeline. In what appeared to be a heartfelt cry, the singer posted a short but cryptic message on his X page on May 17, 2026, saying:

“Pity My Soul!"

Shortly after that, Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, made a fresh post on her Instagram story about what she allegedly suffered in her marriage to the media consultant.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she alleged that Edoho had been abusing her domestically while they were together.

According to her, she was constantly traumatised and physically abused. She shared pictures of bruises and black spots she said she had after she was allegedly beaten by Edoho. She also claimed she has videos, but did not share them in her post.

In her post, the mother of two alleged that she had her husband’s password for over three months and that he was involved in affairs with different women, including someone he jogs with every morning.

She also claimed that he once declined to jog with her, saying it often ended in quarrels. Sandra further alleged that she had access to his bank statements and computer password, where she saw payments allegedly made for hookups, call girls, and other side relationships. She also shared receipts of hotel payments and other transactions to back up her claims.

Netizens react to Chike's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Queen_sandy9

"I don’t see fault in anything you did o. This is a situation of pot calling kettle black. See if any marriage is not working, leave and find peace of mind."

@Hybrid_Ola

"If you know you won’t say your side of the story Koshi danu."

effedeborah said:

"I am so disappointed in Frank and appointed in Chike 😁."

temms_o said:

"Men just de vex for this guy 😂🤣."

chicynthiaan said:

"Chike is right, Sandra is right, Frank is right, I am wrong."

sayojone said:

"😂😂Chike .. I think am tired of defending you o."

dflowergirlje said:

"Oh sweet boy like Chike must be protected at all cost because this is love Sandra."

the_agbenu said:

"This guy is deliberately annoying his target audience 😂."

Chike leaves fans guessing after speaking on missing someone. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, had shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng