Eric Chelle is expected to leave teenage Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna out of the Super Eagles Unity Cup squad

AIK officials have denied reports claiming the 18-year-old winger has already received a Super Eagles call-up

The Nigerian youngster is attracting interest from clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen

Eric Chelle is expected to leave highly-rated teenager Zadok Yohanna out of Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming Unity Cup tournament in London despite growing excitement around the youngster’s rapid rise in Europe.

The 18-year-old winger, who currently plays for AIK Fotboll, had been heavily linked with a first-ever Super Eagles invitation after impressing in Sweden this season.

Eric Chelle is set to release Nigeria's squad for the 2026 Unity Cup, with AIK winger Zadok Yohanna set to be dropped. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

However, fresh comments from AIK recruitment manager Miika Takkula have strongly suggested the reports were inaccurate.

Official invitation letters have already been sent to players selected for the tournament, making it increasingly unlikely that Zadok will receive a late call-up.

AIK deny reports of Super Eagles invitation

Speculation around Zadok’s inclusion intensified after several reports in Nigeria claimed the winger had already been contacted by the national team, however, both the player and AIK later denied those claims.

AIK's representatives have denied claims Zadok Yohanna has been invited to the Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, Takkula explained that the Swedish club had not received any formal communication from the Nigeria Football Federation regarding a call-up for Zadok.

“Actually. There has been no official communication about it whatsoever. I heard a week or so ago that they were going to present their list (of players). Since then I haven't heard anything,” Takkula said.

The latest development now points toward Chelle delaying the teenager’s introduction to the Super Eagles setup despite increasing attention around his performances.

Why Zadok Super Eagles call-up was delayed

Another factor likely influencing the decision is Zadok’s current injury situation.

The Nigerian winger is presently sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered during AIK’s 4-2 defeat against Djurgården earlier this month.

The injury also ruled him out of the squad for AIK’s latest league match against Västerås SK.

AIK are reportedly unwilling to take risks with the player’s fitness, especially considering the growing number of European clubs monitoring his progress closely.

The Swedish side wants to avoid aggravating the injury by rushing him back too quickly.

Before the setback, Zadok had contributed two goals and three assists in seven league appearances this season, continuing a breakout campaign that has pushed him into the spotlight.

Europe’s biggest clubs watching Zadok closely

Despite his age, Zadok is already attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, Afrik-Foot reports.

Reports suggest Real Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig are all following the Nigerian winger’s development.

The youngster has often been compared to Neymar because of his direct attacking style, pace, and confidence in one-on-one situations.

AIK are reportedly prepared to consider offers in the region of €20-25 million for Zadok, a remarkable valuation for a player who only joined the club last summer.

For now, though, the Nigerian teenager’s focus appears set to remain on recovery rather than a first senior appearance for Nigeria.

French club enters race to sign Zadok

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Zadok is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after young players in European football after French club Stade Rennais reportedly joined the race to sign the AIK winger.

The 18-year-old attacker has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Sweden and is now attracting serious attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Source: Legit.ng