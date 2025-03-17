Deidre Pujols is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and author who came into the limelight as Albert Pujols' ex-wife. The retired Major League Baseball player announced their divorce just three days after Deidre underwent brain tumour surgery. So, where does Deidre Pujols live now? Deidre Pujols resides in Orange County, California, United States.

Deidre Pujols poses at the Maestro Cares Foundation's Fourth Annual Changing Lives (L) and speaks at the Strike Out Slavery Press Conference (R). Photo: Jim Spellman, Greg Doherty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Deidre is the ex-wife of the retired Dominican-American baseball player, Alex Pujols.

Albert and Deidre met in 1998, married on 1 January 2000, and have five children.

met in 1998, married on 1 January 2000, and have five children. In October 2021 , Deidre was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She underwent surgery to remove the tumour on 31 March 2022 .

, Deidre was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She underwent surgery to remove the tumour on . Albert Pujols announced their divorce on 4 April 2022 , citing irreconcilable differences. He is now married to Nicole Fernandez .

, citing irreconcilable differences. He is now married to . Deidre Pujols resides in Orange County, California, United States, but spends some time in St Louis, Missouri.

Profile summary

Real name Deidre Pujols Gender Female Year of birth Late 1970s Age Late 40s Place of birth Roeland Park, Kansas, United States Current residence Orange, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Divorced Ex-Spouse Albert Pujols Children 5 School Kansas City University Profession Entrepreneur, author, philanthropist

Where does Deidre Pujols live now?

Albert Pujols's ex-wife is living her newfound life out of the spotlight. She spends most of her time in Orange County, California, running her non-profit organizations, Open Gate International and Open Gate Kitchen. She also runs The Pujols Family Foundation, which has an office in Irvine, California.

Top five facts about Deidre Pujols. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Deidre, the CEO of The Pujols Family Foundation, may also be going back and forth to St. Louis, Missouri, which is the headquarters. She also lived there when her ex-husband, Albert, played for the St. Louis Cardinals. The couple then moved to Los Angeles, California, where the American baseball player joined the Angels and Dodgers.

Deidre Pujols' age and family background

The American philanthropist's exact age is unknown. She is estimated to be in her late 40s, going with the information available. Deidre met her ex-husband, Albert, at 21, in his last year of high school. Since Albert was born in 1980, it is safe to say Deidre was born in the late '70s.

Deidre was born in Roeland Park, Kansas, United States, to an Irish-American mother and Mexican-American father. She is an American national and a staunch Christian.

Pujols attended a Catholic high school called Bishop Miege. Here, she joined the AMIGOS community, a charity organisation that took her to Michoacan, México, in 1994.

What does Deidre Pujols do for a living?

Lydia Cornell and Deidre Pujols take a photo at the Pujols Family Foundation Golf Tournament in Pelican Hill. Photo: @lydiacornell1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Deidre Pujols is an entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. She is dedicated to helping the needy and giving a voice to the vulnerable. Deidre developed a passion for human service efforts at a young age. She joined the Amigos de las Américas community at the age of 18, visiting remote areas of Mexico.

In 2005, together with her then-husband, Alex Pujols, they founded the Pujols Family Foundation. The organisation provides a platform for helping people and families with Down syndrome. Additionally, it helps improve the lives of impoverished people in the Dominican Republic.

In 2016, Deidre founded Open Gate International (OGI). The organisation equips vulnerable survivors of life situations with life skills and vocational training. Under OGI, she also runs Open Gate Kitchen. Open Kitchen is committed to implementing preventative action to improve the prison system in America through cooking.

Albert Pujols and Deidre Pujols holding an award after attending the UN Women For Peace Association 2019 Awards Luncheon in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Deidre created another non-profit organisation known as Strike Out Slavery in 2017. The organisation creates events to sensitize people about human trafficking. Her efforts were recognized by the United Nations Women for Peace Association (UNWFPA), where Deidre was awarded the Humanitarian Award in February 2019.

Besides her philanthropic work, Deidre is a businesswoman and author. She is the founder and CEO of Pujols Kitchen, a cookware business in St. Louis. Deidre has also published a Dominican recipe book titled Pujols Kitchen.

What is Deidre Pujols' net worth?

There is no information about Deidre Pujols' net worth. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, South China Morning Post and other similar sources, her ex-husband Albert Pujols is allegedly worth $170 million. The Dominican-born professional baseball player has built his wealth through baseball, brand endorsements, and sponsorship deals.

Albert and Deidre Pujols' relationship and divorce

Deidre Pujols was initially married to Albert Pujols. Speaking to La Vida Baseball, she stated that they met in 1998 in Kansas City at a salsa dance club. Albert was in high school at the time, while Deidre was a new single mum.

Deidre Pujols and Albert Pujols posing outside the United Nations on March 1, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The couple dated for two years before getting hitched on 1 January 2000. They share five children: Isabella, Albert Jr., Sophia, Ezra, and Esther Grace.

In October 2021, Deidre was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She underwent successful brain surgery on 31 March 2022. Three days later, on 4 April 2022, the American athlete announced through his agent that he was filing for divorce. The statement that was released on X (Twitter) read in part:

I’ve been asked a lot of questions over the past few days regarding what’s been going on at home, and sadly, after 22 years of marriage, I have made the decision to file for divorce from my wife, Deidre.

The statement continued:

As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen. For many long days and nights, I prayed, asking the Lord for His guidance.

Albert cited irreconcilable differences, noting that they remain committed to raising their five kids in a safe and loving environment.

I am thankful for the five beautiful children that we brought into this world and remain committed to raising them in a loving and safe environment. I ask that you please respect our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time.

On 2 September 2023, Pujols with Nicole Fernandez. She is the daughter of former Dominican Republic president Leonel Fernandez.

Who is Deidre Pujols' new husband?

The American businesswoman did not remarry after divorcing her first husband, Alex Pujols. She keeps her life private and is seemingly single as of 2025.

Does Albert Pujols have a son with Down syndrome?

Deidre Pujols' ex-husband Albert Pujols poses for a photo with their kids during the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. on July 19, 2022. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Source: Getty Images

No, Deidre and Albert Pujols' son does not have Down syndrome. Their daughter, Isabella, who was conceived when Deidre was only 20 years old, has Down syndrome. Isabela inspired Deidre to launch the Pujols Family Foundation.

FAQs

Who is Deidre Pujols? She is Albert Pujols's ex-wife. Albert is a Dominican-born American former professional baseball player. Where does Deidre Pujols reside? The American writer resides in Los Angeles, California, but also spends some time in St. Louis, Missouri. What does Deidre Pujols do for a living? Deidre Pujols is an entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. She runs two non-profit organisations and a cookware business. What happened between Albert and Deidre Pujols? The former couple divorced in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. What happened to Deidre Pujols? Albert Pujols' wife was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021. She underwent brain surgery before her divorce on 31 March 2022. Is Deidre Pujols married? No, the American entrepreneur has not remarried. She seems single as of 2025. Did Albert Pujols get remarried? On 2 September 2023, the sports personality married Nicole Fernandez. She is the daughter of former Dominican Republic president Leonel Fernandez.

Deidre Pujols live resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. However, she also spends some time in St Louis, Missouri, where her non-profit organisations' main offices are based.

Legit.ng published an article about Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood. Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, has been publicly linked to several women. Although now married, fans have been curious to know what happened between him and Lexi Wood.

Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood's alleged relationship was brought to the limelight in 2018. The two were together, including at a tattoo studio in LA. Find out what happened between Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood.

Source: Legit.ng