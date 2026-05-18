Desmond Elliot has alleged intimidation and political pressure ahead of the APC House of Assembly primaries in Surulere

The lawmaker claimed party loyalists have been threatened and his security details abruptly withdrawn without explanation

He also warned of possible electoral disruption while calling for a fair and transparent primary process

Lagos lawmaker and Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot, has raised serious concerns over what he describes as intimidation and political pressure ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primaries scheduled for May 20 in Surulere.

APC primaries heat up in Surulere as Desmond Elliot alleges unfair political pressure and intimidation. Photo: X/NigeriaStories

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his X handle on Sunday, May 17, Elliot alleged that some party leaders in Surulere are forcing support for a preferred candidate and punishing those who refuse to comply.

According to him, some party members and local government officials backing his ambition have been threatened with removal from their positions or denied future benefits.

He described the situation as unfair, saying, “Intimidation, coercion, twisting, and forcing people to follow their own candidate is what exists today in Surulere.”

Elliot warns of possible primary disruption

Elliot further claimed that his security aides were suddenly withdrawn on Saturday without any clear explanation. He said,

“My security personnel were taken away from me yesterday for reasons best known to them. Now I am left alone to myself. What have I done?”

The lawmaker warned that there could be plans to bring in outsiders to disrupt the primaries, which he said could lead to violence if not checked.

He called on senior APC leaders to step in quickly, investigate the situation, and ensure a fair and peaceful primary election. Elliot also maintained that he would respect the outcome of the process if it were transparent.

He added that if he wins, he will accept it with gratitude, and if he loses, he will support whoever emerges victorious.

Elliot, who represents Surulere 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, is contesting the APC ticket against Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, a former aide on housing to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Watch the video below:

Desmond Elliot apologises to Gbajabiamila over rift

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliot publicly apologised to Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila over past political tensions.

Desmond Elliot claims supporters are being threatened ahead of the Lagos APC House of Assembly primaries. Photo: vickendilich

Source: Twitter

He acknowledged his influence and called for party unity within the All Progressives Congress circles.

Speaking on TVC’s Your View, Elliot, who described Gbajabiamila as a political mentor and offered an emotional apology, said misunderstandings arose from Lagos APC tensions, but he remained committed to reconciliation and unity.

Desmond Elliot defends fourth-term bid

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliot responded after Surulere stakeholders opposed his fourth-term bid.

The stakeholders, under the Surulere Accountability Forum, alleged that Elliot failed to deliver meaningful constituency development. They accused him of being limited in innovation in addressing infrastructure decay, youth unemployment, and other community challenges.

Reacting via Instagram, Elliot, who shared a video of projects executed in Surulere, insisted his service record had been impactful while dismissing criticisms as propaganda and reaffirming his commitment to the constituency.

Source: Legit.ng