An Instagram post claiming Canada criminalised quoting the Bible gathered over 30,000 likes and 5,200 comments by July 2, 2026

The viral claim stems from a misreading of the Combating Hate Act, which received Royal Assent on June 18, 2026

Fact-checkers found no provision in the Act that prohibits reading, preaching, or quoting the Bible as claimed by the post

A viral Instagram post claiming that Canada has passed a law making it a criminal offence to quote the Bible has been found to be false, following a review by fact-checkers.

The post, shared by the account @Finding_jp, attracted more than 30,000 likes and 5,200 comments by July 2, 2026. Its caption acknowledged that the legislation in question removes a "long-standing good-faith religious-expression defence" from Canada's hate-propaganda laws, but argued this change would suppress the preaching of the Gospel and called on readers to pray for the restoration of religious freedom in Canada.

Canada did not criminalise the quoting of the Bible Photo Credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: Twitter

What the Combating Hate Act Actually Says

The legislation at the centre of the claim is Bill C-9, formally titled the Combating Hate Act. Introduced by Justice Minister Sean Fraser on September 19, 2025, the bill cleared third reading in the House of Commons on March 25, 2026, received Royal Assent on June 18, 2026, and was set to take effect on July 18, 2026.

According to Dubawa, a review of the Act's text shows that it amends sections of Canada's Criminal Code related to hate propaganda and hate crimes. No provision within the legislation prohibits the reading, quoting, preaching, or teaching of the Bible or any other religious text.

The confusion appears to trace back to one specific change: the repeal of a legal defence that previously allowed individuals charged under certain hate-propaganda offences to argue they had expressed a view on a religious subject in good faith. The removal of this defence led some to conclude that religious speech had itself been outlawed, a reading that does not hold up under scrutiny of the Act.

The legislation defines hatred as an "intense and extreme" emotion, explicitly distinguishing it from speech that is merely controversial, offensive, or hurtful to a particular group. It does not lower the legal bar for criminal liability; it clarifies the existing standard while removing one available defence.

What Canadian Courts and Government Have Said

The Supreme Court of Canada has consistently held that hate-propaganda offences apply only in narrow circumstances involving the deliberate promotion of hatred against identifiable groups, and not to speech that is simply unpopular or grounded in sincere religious conviction.

Canada's Department of Justice has also stated publicly that repealing the good-faith religious-expression defence does not amount to criminalising religious expression itself.

Among those who reacted to the viral post online, @Mluce777 wrote, "Quote it even more," while Jaymaria142 asked, "So what happens to the churches?" Another user, @Sweetmama1981, replied, "Horrible. God wins. Just be patient."

Dubawa concluded that the claim is false. Canada's Combating Hate Act does not make it a criminal offence to quote the Bible, and the legislation maintains a high legal threshold before any speech can attract criminal liability under the country's hate-propaganda framework.

Details of Canadian law misquoted as criminalising quoting of the Bible explained Photo Credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: UGC

Countries to get a post-study work visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that for any international student planning his or her next move in 2026, one major deciding factor in choosing where to study is post-study work (PSW).

Aside from the rankings and tuition, several students are expected to focus on what will happen after they graduate, how long they can stay in the country, if they can work freely in the country and if the system supports the decision for a long-term residence.

Source: Legit.ng