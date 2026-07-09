CAF sent a message of support to Morocco as the Atlas Lions prepare to face France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Morocco remain the only African team in the tournament after all 9 other African sides were eliminated in the earlier rounds

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said a quarter-final finish is not enough and that his team is targeting the title

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has publicly rallied behind Morocco ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

Morocco enter the match as the sole representative of African football still standing in the competition. All nine other African nations that participated in the 2026 edition were knocked out before the quarter-final stage.

France and Morocco opens the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

CAF posted a message of encouragement on X, cheering Morocco on as they push for another semi-final appearance at the World Cup, a stage the North African nation famously reached during the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Ouahbi World Cup title

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said he would not be satisfied simply with a quarter-final result, adding that the goal is to win the entire tournament.

“I will never be satisfied with something we’ve achieved if we are still capable of achieving more. We absolutely want to win, and we will do everything we can to win,” he told FIFA.

“We’re not going to listen to people who tell us, ‘You’ve already done well,’ or, ‘It doesn’t matter if you lose because France are favourites.’”

The declaration signals a bold mindset from the Moroccan camp as they prepare to face one of world football's most formidable sides, with a potential semi-final against Spain or Belgium.

Supercomputer predicts France vs Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between France and Morocco.

The supercomputer gave France an overwhelming chance of beating Morocco and reaching the semi-final, where they will face Spain or Belgium.

Source: Legit.ng