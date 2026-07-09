Norway forward Erling Haaland has reacted to the lengthy VAR delay awarded to France captain Kylian Mbappe

The Real Madrid star missed the spot kick before redeeming his image as Les Bleus defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinal

The world football governing body has faced scrutiny after appointing an all-Argentine officiating team for the clash

Norway striker Erling Haaland has weighed in on the lengthy VAR delay that preceded Kylian Mbappe's penalty during France's 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

France were awarded a penalty in the first half after Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui was adjudged to have committed a reckless challenge inside the box.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello pointed to the spot, but play was halted for more than four minutes while the Video Assistant Referee reviewed the incident.

Yassine Bounou saves Kylian Mbappe’s penalty kick, as Norway star Erling Haaland gives verdict on VAR drama in France vs Morocco encounter in quarterfinal at 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Following the lengthy check, the penalty decision stood, but Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a superb save to deny Mbappe from 12 yards.

Haaland questions lengthy VAR delay

Watching the game from home, Haaland appeared unimpressed by the delay before the penalty was taken.

According to the SPORTbible, the Manchester City striker posted on Snapchat before later deleting the message. He wrote:

"Need to wait 5 min to take a penalty is way too long."

Although Haaland estimated five minutes, Mbappe actually waited approximately three minutes and 12 seconds before taking the spot-kick.

Many observers believed the lengthy interruption affected the France captain's concentration, with his low effort comfortably saved by Bounou.

Mbappe, however, recovered from the setback in the second half, breaking the deadlock in the 60th minute with a composed finish.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele added France's second goal six minutes later, sealing a 2-0 victory and sending Les Bleus into the semifinals of the tournament, per ESPN.

CAF send message to Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to Morocco after their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final elimination by France.

Morocco were the last African nation left in the tournament before France sent them home with brilliant goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Source: Legit.ng