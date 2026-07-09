Morocco collected a total of $31.5 million from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their quarter-final elimination by France

The Atlas Lions received $10 million as a participation fee, $2.5 million in preparation funds, and $19 million for advancing to the last eight

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals that sent France through, ending Morocco's run as the last African side in the tournament

Morocco received a significant financial reward despite exiting the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-final stage, after a 2-0 loss to France.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored to secure the victory that ended Morocco's run as the sole remaining African representative at the tournament.

France eliminates Morocco from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CBS Sports, Les Bleus eliminated Morocco again, having also eliminated them in the semi-final during their historic run in Qatar in 2022 by the same 2-0 scoreline.

Morocco’s prize money

According to Bleap, Morocco earned a huge prize money despite their World Cup elimination by France in the quarter-final.

The North African side received $10 million as a base participation fee for featuring at the tournament, alongside a $2.5 million preparation grant awarded to competing nations ahead of the competition.

Their progression to the quarter-final earned them an additional $19 million in prize money, bringing the overall figure to $31.5 million.

France advanced to the semi-finals for the third consecutive World Cup and will face the winner of the second quarter-final between Spain and Belgium.

CAF sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Morocco following their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination after a 2-0 loss to France.

CAF celebrated another historic campaign from the Atlas Lions despite falling short of their record-breaking semi-final finish in Qatar in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng