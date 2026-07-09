2026 FIFA World Cup: How Much Morocco Earned After Quarter-Final Elimination by France
- Morocco collected a total of $31.5 million from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their quarter-final elimination by France
- The Atlas Lions received $10 million as a participation fee, $2.5 million in preparation funds, and $19 million for advancing to the last eight
- Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals that sent France through, ending Morocco's run as the last African side in the tournament
Morocco received a significant financial reward despite exiting the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-final stage, after a 2-0 loss to France.
Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored to secure the victory that ended Morocco's run as the sole remaining African representative at the tournament.
As noted by CBS Sports, Les Bleus eliminated Morocco again, having also eliminated them in the semi-final during their historic run in Qatar in 2022 by the same 2-0 scoreline.
Morocco’s prize money
According to Bleap, Morocco earned a huge prize money despite their World Cup elimination by France in the quarter-final.
The North African side received $10 million as a base participation fee for featuring at the tournament, alongside a $2.5 million preparation grant awarded to competing nations ahead of the competition.
Their progression to the quarter-final earned them an additional $19 million in prize money, bringing the overall figure to $31.5 million.
France advanced to the semi-finals for the third consecutive World Cup and will face the winner of the second quarter-final between Spain and Belgium.
CAF sends message to Morocco
Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Morocco following their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination after a 2-0 loss to France.
CAF celebrated another historic campaign from the Atlas Lions despite falling short of their record-breaking semi-final finish in Qatar in 2022.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.