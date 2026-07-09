A Nigerian lady has shared her immigration journey from 2020 to 2026 after relocating to Canada

She stated that she promised to send millions of dollars to her father before she left Nigeria

The lady revealed she suffered an illness and worked multiple warehouse jobs before her life changed for the better

A Nigerian lady has shared her relocation story after moving to Canada and facing severe hardships.

The lady, identified as @chisomincrease on TikTok, documented her six-year journey detailing the reality of her immigration process.

A Nigerian lady documents her real struggles after relocating to Canada despite her promise to her father. Photo credit: @chisomincrease/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady documents relocation journey to Canada

In a video that has gained massive traction, she explained that she had grand plans before leaving Nigeria's shores. She had high hopes of making money immediately to support her family back home.

The relocation journey did not start as smoothly as she had anticipated. She explained that the initial weeks were filled with uncertainty and unemployment.

@chisomincrease wrote:

"Two weeks before relocating to Canada.. me telling my dad I was going to start earning in dollars and be sending him millions of dollars 🤣 the joke was on me. 🥺 Three weeks upon arriving Canada, no job, no direction, just sad and confused"

She eventually secured a warehouse job on her sixth week, which proved heavily demanding. She noted that she depended on energy drinks to survive the lifting and sorting routines.

Health challenges and milestone success

The heavy workload took a massive toll on her physical health. She suffered a severe health crisis that landed her in an emergency room.

She said:

"Less than a year of landing in Canada, i fell terribly ill, went to the emergency room and was told I had intestinal strangulat!on and I needed surgery 🥲 I felt sad but I was grateful to be in a country where health care was absolutely free. 💃"

After recovering, she transitioned into security work, went back to school for a post-graduate diploma in cybersecurity, and eventually bought her own properties and became successful.

Reactions as Canada-based lady shares story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Incredible~Shima said:

"That body transformation is insane, it takes an insane level of hardwork to achieve that.👍"

Delicacies by Uduak said:

"Quite an inspiring story."

Chidera said:

"This video has motivated me so much. Thanks for posting it."

Watch the inspiring relocation journey of the Canada-based Nigerian lady below:

Man relocates abroad with local food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his relocation journey from Lagos to Canada on his social media page.

The video showed the moment he packed local foodstuffs and took photos with his family at the airport

Source: Legit.ng