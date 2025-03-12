The lives of Mauricio Umansky’s daughters growing up under the spotlight

Mauricio Umansky’s daughters grew up in the public eye, balancing fame and personal ambitions. Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia have carved unique career paths while staying close to their parents. From luxury real estate to entertainment, they have built careers that reflect their family's legacy.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky with daughters Portia, Sophia, Alexia and Farrah Aldjufrie attend the Lakers casino night in 2011. Photo: Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Mauricio Umansky’s daughters have pursued careers in real estate and entertainment.

Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie is Kyle Richards' daughter from her previous marriage.

Alexia Simone Umansky followed in her father’s footsteps and stars in Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills .

. Sophia Kylie Umansky graduated with a psychology degree before transitioning into real estate.

Portia Umansky, the youngest, is an aspiring actress.

Insights into Mauricio Umansky’s daughters

While Farrah is his stepdaughter from Kyle Richards’ previous marriage, the other three are his biological children. Their lives have been featured in The Real Housewives franchise: Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills. Here is a closer look at their lives.

1. Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie

Farrah Brittany posing on a football field wearing a white short dress (L). The realtor holding a drink in an outdoor dining area (R). Photo: @farrahbritt on Instagram (modified by author)

Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie was born on 31 October 1988. She is Kyle Richards' first daughter from her marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Kyle had her at 19 and has remained incredibly close to her ever since. She graduated from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Like her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky, Farrah’s father, Guraish, is also in the real estate business. He specialises in land development and commercial property in Bali, Indonesia. Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie has spoken highly of the relationship between her father and stepfather, telling The Daily Dish:

They get along amazingly. They've done deals together. My dad refers clients to Mauricio all the time. We all get together—he comes to our house for Christmas, Thanksgiving—it’s all good. It’s funny 'cause I'm an only child at one house [with my dad] and then I have this huge family at this other house, so it's kind of the best of both worlds.

2. Alexia Simone Umansky

Alexia Simone Umansky wearing a white suit(L). The realtor on a railing posing at night (R). Photo: @alexiaumansky on Instagram (modified by author)

Alexia Simone Umansky, Richards' eldest daughter with Mauricio Umansky, was born on 18 June 1996. Like her father and older sister, she works at The Agency and stars in Buying Beverly Hills.

Alexia graduated from Emerson College in 2018 with a degree in marketing communication, as noted on The Agency's website. Richards attended the graduation ceremony in Boston and shared her pride on Instagram.

I am so proud of you & grateful that I have the honour of being your Mum. When we dropped you off at college, I thought I would never survive the four years. Now you're a college graduate and coming home!! Congratulations…I love you with all my heart and soul.

She admitted feeling “super nervous” about showcasing her professional journey on camera. Despite her extensive real estate knowledge, being in the public eye was a new challenge for her. She shared with People:

I was really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made. It's really scary putting your career out there for people to see, especially when you're trying so hard to make it and prove something.

In November 2024, Alexia announced her engagement to Jake Zingerman after five years of dating.

3. Sophia Kylie Umansky

Sophia Kylie Umansky sitting on a grey chair (L). The realtor wearing a gold top in a street illuminated with lights (R). Photo: @sophiakylieee on Instagram (modified by author)

Sophia Kylie Umansky, Richards' second daughter with Umansky, was born on 18 January 2000. She graduated from George Washington University in 2022 with a degree in psychology. To celebrate the milestone, Richards posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute alongside a photo of Sophia in her cap and gown.

I love you so much & am so proud of you every day. But today, my heart was bursting with pride.

After graduation, Sophia decided to follow in her father’s and sisters’ footsteps, launching a career in real estate at The Agency.

4. Portia Umansky

Portia Umansky (L) and her mother, Kyle, (R) takes a selfie. Photo: @bravodailydish on Instagram (modified by author)

Born on 1 March 2008, Portia was just a toddler when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted in 2010. As the youngest daughter of Richards and Umansky, she is carving her path in the entertainment industry as an aspiring actress.

In an interview with Page Six in 2018, Richards spoke about Portia’s passion for acting and her experiences auditioning for roles:

Portia is the only one who wants to act, and it's very weird for me to take her to auditions. She just has such a good attitude about it, and she's very good at it.

Kyle Richards also shared her thoughts on Portia’s resilience in the face of the industry's challenges.

She's screen-tested [and] she gets callbacks all the time, but she hasn't booked it yet. So now I start getting like, 'Is she going to start [getting] sad or nervous?' But she just goes and doesn’t even ask about it again, so I think she thinks this is the job.

FAQs

How many biological kids does Mauricio Umansky have? Mauricio Umansky has three biological daughters: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Is Farrah Mauricio Umansky's daughter? No, Farrah is Mauricio’s stepdaughter from Kyle Richards’ previous marriage. What does Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie do? Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie is a real estate agent at The Agency and stars in Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. Who is Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie dating? Farrah is engaged to Alex Manos, who proposed in autumn 2021. Who is the oldest Umansky daughter? Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie is the oldest, born on 31 October 1988. Who is the father of Kyle Richards' first daughter? Guraish Aldjufrie is the father of Kyle Richards’ first daughter, Farrah. Are Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards together? As of 2025, Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards are separated but remain on good terms while co-parenting their children. What does Farrah Aldjufrie do for a living? She is a luxury real estate agent working at The Agency alongside her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky.

Mauricio Umansky’s daughters have built successful careers while growing up in the public eye. Whether in real estate or entertainment, they continue to make a name for themselves while staying close as a family.

