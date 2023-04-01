Nikita Kahn’s biography: age, height, relationship with Larry Ellison

Who is Nikita Kahn? She is a Ukrainian actress, model, businessperson, and animal advocate. She came into the spotlight for being romantically involved with Larry Ellison, an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist.

A picture of the American actress and model Nikita Kahn. Photo: Richard Shotwell

Source: Getty Images

Nikita Kahn is popularly recognized as Larry Ellison’s girlfriend. She appeared in the 2011 action-thriller Catch .44 as Mel’s girlfriend. Before venturing into acting, she trained as a gymnast and ballet dancer.

Profile summary

Real name Iryna Osipova Famous as Nikita Kahn Gender Female Date of birth 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Soviet Union (Ukraine) Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality Ukrainian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Dating Boyfriend Larry Ellison University Kyiv National University Profession Actress, model, businessperson, animal advocate Net worth $25 million

Nikita Kahn’s biography

The model was born Iryna Osipova in the Soviet Union. She is a Ukrainian national of white ethnicity.

She attended the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics and graduated with a Master of Business Administration. She later relocated to America and continued her education with architectural engineering courses. Additionally, she has a degree in hospitality tourism.

How old is Nikita Kahn?

Nikita Kahn attends the 3rd Biennial Rebels with a Cause Fundraiser on 11 May 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

The rising Ukrainian actress is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1991. However, her exact date of birth remains undisclosed.

What does Nikita Kahn do for a living?

Nikita Kahn is an actress, model, businessperson, and animal-rights activist. She developed a passion for gymnastics and ballet dancing when she was young. She began learning the art of ballet dancing at the age of 9.

According to her IMDb profile, Kahn made her acting debut as Mel’s girlfriend in the 2011 action-thriller Catch .44 but was not credited for the appearance. She worked as an executive producer in the documentary The Last Animals. She is also a producer at BMP Beery Hills, a boutique creative agency specializing in public relations.

Kahn runs a self-titled YouTube channel where she shares beauty, health, nutrition, fitness, and travel content. However, the channel has been inactive for a while now. She is also the founder of an interior design studio called Solagio.

As a philanthropist and animal rights activist, she has contributed to the California Rescue Center. She is also a board member of the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. In addition, she is the manager at Volition Entertainment, a fully integrated talent management and production agency focused on working with uniquely passionate talent across multiple disciplines.

What is Nikita Kahn’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American businessperson has an alleged net worth of $25 million. Her primary source of income is her entrepreneurship, modelling, and producer career.

Nikita Kahn and Larry Ellison’s relationship

Billionaire Larry Ellison and his girlfriend arrive at a state dinner in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House in Washington, D.C on 25 Sept 2015. Photo: Andrew Harrer

Source: Getty Images

Nikita reportedly began dating Larry in 2010 when she was 19 and her boyfriend was 66. Nikita’s husband is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of Oracle Corporation, an American computer technology company.

Her boyfriend has been previously married and divorced four times. He is also a father of two children named David and Megan with his ex-wife Barbara Boothe. Larry has a restaurant named after her girlfriend. The restaurant, Nikita Malibu, features Italian and Mediterranean specialties by chef Massimiliano Blasone.

Nikita Kahn’s height and weight

Larry Ellison’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Furthermore, her measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-89 centimetres.

Fast facts about Nikita Kahn

Who is Nikita Kahn? She is a Ukrainian actress, model, businesswoman, entrepreneur, and animal-rights activist. Where is Nikita Kahn from? She was born in the Soviet Union. Why is Nikita Kahn famous? She is widely recognized as Larry Ellison’s girlfriend. What is Nikita Kahn’s age? She is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1991. Who is Nikita Kahn dating? She is currently dating Larry Ellison. What is Nikita Kahn’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Nikita Kahn’s Net worth? The businessperson has an alleged net worth of $25 million. Does Nikita Kahn have a baby? No, the model does not have a child.

Nikita Kahn is a Ukrainian-born actress, model, businesswoman, entrepreneur, and animal-rights activist. She rose to stardom as Larry Ellison’s girlfriend. Her boyfriend is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of Oracle.

READ ALSO: Nicolas Srut’s biography: age, ethnicity, parents, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Nicolas Srut’s biography. He is an American digital content creator, social media influencer, and voice artist. He was born on 11 June 2000 in Houston, Texas, United States, where he currently resides.

Nicolas Srut gained significant popularity for sharing entertaining and engaging content on different social media pages such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. He is a voice actor, having voiced Scottish Stormtrooper in the movie LEGO the Mandalorian: Daddy Strikes Back - A Star Wars Story. The social media influencer is also the founder of The Naked Confidence Campaign.

Source: Legit.ng