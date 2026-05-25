A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her doctorate studies at Babcock University

She shared how she finished secondary school in 2015 and had dreamt of having a PhD degree in the next 10 years

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young woman

A Nigerian lady, Uzzibi Methuselah, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from Babcock University.

She shared how she dreamt about having a PhD when she graduated from secondary school in 2015.

Babcock University Student Fulfils Dream as She Bags PhD Degree at 26, Her Thesis Topic Trends

Source: UGC

Babcock University student fulfils PhD dream

On her LinkedIn page, Uzzibi I. said she dreamt of having a PhD when she was 15.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"At 15, I Dreamed It. At 26, I Did It. Today, I completed the earliest long-term goal I can remember setting for myself. I defended my PhD thesis titled “Boko Haram Deradicalization and Human Security in Northeast Nigeria” and was declared a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science with a specialization in Defense and Strategic Studies.

"I remember sitting in an exam hall at 15, after finishing my last WASSCE paper, thinking about where I wanted to be in the next 10 years. One of the clearest things I wanted was a PhD. I have slogged and slaved to achieve this goal and, well, 11 years later, I can finally say I’ve completed my PhD.

"I have so much to say, but all I feel now is gratitude. Gratitude to my supervisors, Prof. Ayandiji Daniel AINA, PhD, and Dr. Goodnews Osah, for their tireless support and for reading my manuscript over and over again to provide critical insights and corrections.

"I am grateful to my father and biggest supporter, Prof. Methuselah Jeremiah, who throughout my academic career has served as a constant advisor and mentor.

"To my dear friend, (also soon to be Dr.) Abiola ISIKALU, for always being my first peer reviewer and favourite collaborator. And to so many other people who will certainly receive their thanks both in public and in private. Thank you, truly."

Reactions trail lady's PhD degree

Ekene Chimarin said:

"Dr Hallowed Olu clinched it at 24. You were close. But you certainly are among Nigeria's finest. Welldone!!!"

Dr Ahmod Idris Azaitowiy said:

"This is awaresome. But, wait are you people getting this faster track? You are likely to become a PROFESSOR before age 35. A more surprising journey than the Professor AINA saga, the recent JAMB registrar. Congratulations girl. Wishing you many more success."

Emmanuel Seun Kupoluyi said:

"I'll really love to read the findings of your thesis. Please you can share DOIs with me when published."

Musah Abudulai said:

"Congratulations, your thesis topic is interesting and will be interesting to read any of your papers. Well done."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng