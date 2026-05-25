One of East Africa’s powerhouses, Kenya, has officially declared a one-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha

Government offices, courts, schools, and most private businesses will be closed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, for the Eid celebration

Eid Al Adha, the 'Festival of Sacrifice', is important to Muslims because it commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) unwavering faith and devotion to God

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Nairobi, Kenya - The government of Kenya has declared Wednesday, May 27, as a public holiday in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha 2026.

As reported by The Star, the declaration was made through a special notice published in the Kenya Gazette dated Monday, May 25, 2026.

Muslims in several countries to observe Eid Al Adha 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. Photo credit: @Muslim

Source: Twitter

Kipchumba Murkomen, Kenya’s interior cabinet secretary, confirmed Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday to mark Eid Al Adha, according to Citizen Digital.

Murkomen said in a short statement:

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that, Wednesday, the 27th May, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha."

The full statement shared by Murkomen on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account can be read below:

Legit.ng reports that Kenya is widely considered the economic, financial, and logistical powerhouse of East Africa. As the largest economy in the region with a nominal gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding ($130) billion, it acts as the primary gateway for trade and innovation.

Muslims make up approximately 10% to 11% of Kenya's total population.

While the exact figures vary slightly by source, Islam is believed to be the second-largest religion in the country after Christianity.

Muslims to celebrate Eid Al Adha 2026

Legit.ng reports that Muslims across the world will celebrate the festival of Eid Al Adha, which coincides with the final rites of the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Eid Al Adha, which in Arabic literally means the “festival of the sacrifice”, commemorates the story of the Muslim Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.

Muslims believe Ibrahim was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail. Tradition holds that God intervened, sparing the boy and replacing him with a ram for the sacrifice.

The day is marked with the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep (male or female), or cow, and the distribution of the meat among neighbours, family members, and the poor.

Eid Al Adha prayers, animal sacrifice, and charity mark the festival in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God. Photo credit: @xghana_, @MujahidSSaad

Source: Twitter

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Kano declares Eid school holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano ministry of education announced the Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for all public and private primary and secondary schools across the Nigerian state.

This was contained in a statement released by Misbahu Yakasai, the director, public enlightenment, Kano state ministry of education.

The statement urged parents and guardians to pick up their children on the closing date and ensure their timely return on the resumption date.

Source: Legit.ng