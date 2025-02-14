El Alfa net worth: a breakdown of the Dominican star's background

El Alfa's net worth reflects his success as one of the most influential rappers. The rapper is known for songs such as Gogo Dance and Tarzan. He rose to fame in the early 2010s, and his journey to stardom is inspiring. Here is a look at his background and rise to success.

El Alfa posing in a field with a v-sign gesture (L). The rapper posing while sitting in front of a blue car (R). Photo: @elalfaeljefe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

El Alfa is a rapper known for the Dominican denbow music genre.

El Alfa's real name is Emanuel Herrera Batista.

He started his rapping career in 2008 after forming a duo with singer Eddy Wilson.

The rapper is married to Alba Rose, and they have two sons, Fendi and Emmanuel.

Profile summary

Birth name Emanuel Herrera Batista Famous as El Alfa, El Alfa El Date of birth 18 December 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic Current residence Dominican Republic Nationality Dominican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Alba Rose Children 2 Profession Rapper Instagram @elalfaeljefe Facebook @elalfaeljefe

What is El Alfa's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Nubia Magazine, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be around $12 million and $16 million. He generates his wealth from his rapping career.

What is El Alfa famous for?

He is famous as a powerful Dominican rapper. He started his career as a barber before he ventured into his rapping career. El Alfa started singing in 2008. He formed a duo with Dominican singer Eddy Wilson. That same year, they released El Fogon and Conmigo No street-style dembow singles.

In 2009, the duet disbanded, and El Alfa started a solo career. He released the song Coche Bomba as a solo artist in 2009. In 2010, he released another single, Coco Mordan. He started gaining fame in 2010 after releasing the song Tarzan.

Top-5 facts about El Alfa. Photo: @elalfaeljefe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 2018, he collaborated with the American rapper Cardi B on the song Mi Mami. He has also collaborated with other popular singers, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam. The rapper is known for albums such as Sagitario, Sabiduria and El Hombre. Below are some of his popular songs.

Suave

Besalo

Gogo Dance

Ls Aparatos

La Romana

Fulanito

Dora

Tacata

Plebada

Who is El Alfa's wife?

He is married to his long-time girlfriend, Alba Rose. The two had been together for 17 years before they got married in December 2021, and he shared a post on Instagram expressing how excited he was to marry his wife, Alba.

Today heaven is celebrating. I made the most important step in my life putting my marriage and my family in God's hands....Alba, you are the best wife in the world. I am the Alpha and Emanuel thanks to you. Today I start living just for you.... I love you God I owe it all to God.

He dedicated his song Me Enamoré in El Androide to his wife. The rapper loves his wife and family. In another Instagram post he shared in November 2024, he wrote a love message caption to his wife and said that she is his number one fan.

Does El Alfa have a child?

El Alfa’s family consists of two children. The rapper and his wife welcomed his children, Fendi and Emanuel Herrera, before they got married in 2021. Their firstborn is Fendi, and he is 10 years and their second born Emmanuel is 7 years.

His children have followed in his footsteps. The rapper featured his two sons in his single, Abloh. According to a post he shared on Instagram on 4 May 2023, the rapper said that working with his sons was one of the most beautiful experiences.

Good afternoon and God bless you. The most beautiful happiness and experience I've had in my life was to please my children they dreamed of recording a song.

Is El Alfa retiring?

The Dominican rapper announced on Instagram that he would retire on 18 December 2025. He made this announcement in January 2025, following the passing of his grandmother, Ramonita.

I know life goes on, but my feelings don't go unnoticed my grandmother taught me to love God above all things, therefore I will mourn her in memory...I am temporarily saying goodbye to my audience who loves me....The days of my retirement are shortened on December 18th this year I'll never sing again... rest in peace grandma.

Musical artist El Alfa poses for a portrait before the 2024 Dominican Republic Series game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Quisqueya. Photo: Billie Weiss

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is El Alfa? He is a Dominican rapper known for songs like Gogo Dance and Tarzan. What language does El Alfa speak? The famous rapper speaks Dominican Spanish. What genre of music is El Alfa known for? He is known for the Dominican dembow genre of music. What is El Alfa's real name? His real name is Emanuel Herrera Batista. What song made El Alfa famous? He gained fame when he released the song Tarzan. How old is El Alfa? He is 34 years old as of 2025. He celebrates his birthday on 18 December. Where is El Alfa from? He hails from Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic.

El Alfa's net worth reflects his successful career in the entertainment industry. He has been a dembow rapper since 2008 and is now one of the most famous musicians from Dominica. The rapper is married to Alba Rose, and together, they have two sons.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Woah Vicky. She is a social media personality, rapper and model. She came into the limelight for claiming that she was black and using racial slurs in some of her videos.

Woah Vicky was born to Steve Waldrip and Carla Johnson in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. She rose to fame in 2017 when celebrities like Snoop Dog and Chief Keef shared her videos on their social media. Find out more about the sensational social media star.

Source: Legit.ng