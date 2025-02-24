Margaret Odette's journey from stage plays to the Hollywood spotlight

Margaret Odette is a Haitian-American actress known for her roles in The Independent, Boogie, and Sleeping with Other People. She began her performing arts career in 2012 and has been featured in multiple stage plays, films and TV series. The actress has also established organisations to nurture young talents. Explore her journey into the Hollywood limelight.

Margaret Odette attends the premiere of a movie in Los Angeles (L). The actress attends the 2023 WIF (Women In Film) Oscar Party (R). Photo: Monica Schipper, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Margaret Odette began acting in 2012 and has been featured in approximately 14 films and TV shows .

. She developed an interest in stage plays as a teenager and participated in several stage plays .

. The actress helped to establish Homebase Theatre Collective and GABB, organisations that nurture upcoming talents.

Profile summary

Full name Margaret Odette Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 1995 Age 29 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Haitian-American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 33-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-64-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College British American Dramatic Academy, Brown University, New York University Profession Actress Instagram @margaretodette

Margaret Odette’s biography

The actress was born and raised in the Harlem neighbourhood in New York City, United States. Occasionally, she shares her mother’s pictures on social media, showing their close mother-daughter bond but has never mentioned her name. She is of Haitian heritage.

Margaret completed her high school education in New York before pursuing a bachelor of arts degree at Brown University. She later obtained a master’s degree in fine arts from New York University Tisch School of the Arts. The American actress is also said to have a bachelor’s degree from the British American Dramatic Academy.

What is Margaret Odette’s age?

Five facts about Margaret Odette. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The actress’ age as of January 2025 is 29 years. She was born on 27 September 1995 and her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Margaret Odette do for a living?

Margaret Odette is best recognised as an actress. She had an interest in performing arts from a young age when she was a frequent audience member at The Public Theatre. She later interned at the theatre before getting the honour of playing the character Hero in Much Ado About Nothing in 2019.

Margaret Odette speaks during the 2019 Summer TCA press tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Other plays she has been part of cast include The Electric Lighthouse, The House That Will Not Stand, Skeleton Crew, She Kills Monsters, and Figaro. Her on-screen career started in 2012 when she was featured in the mini-TV series Yasmin The Show.

The actress has gradually gained prominence in Hollywood, taking up various roles in films and TV series. As of this writing, the New York native actress boasts approximately 14 acting credits. Below is a list of Margaret Odette’s movies and TV shows.

Film/TV series Period Role Self//Tape Upcoming Georgia Desmond Sex/Life 2021 – 2023 Sasha Snow Step Up: High Water 2022 Iman Walker The Independent 2022 Jennifer Cooke Boogie 2021 Principal Kodak How to Make Love to a Black Woman 2020 Jordan Blindspot 2020 DJ Great Performances 2019 Hero The Public’s Much Ado About Nothing 2019 Hero Instinct 2019 Allison Sole Variations 2019 Margaret Elementary 2018 Deborah Garrisi Sleeping with Other People 2015 Thea What It Was 2014 Woman 1 Yasmini The Show 2012 Mimi

Margaret Odette is a co-founder and producer of Homebase Theatre Collective, a community of black playwrights, directors, and actors, hailing from Juilliard and NYU Tisch. She is also a volunteer and board member of The 52nd St Project, a non-profit arts education and mentoring organisation targeting young people from Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.

Margaret Odette at the Opening Night Celebration of Free Shakespeare in the Park's "Hamlet" held at The Delacorte Theater in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Source: Getty Images

Who is Margaret Odette’s husband?

The Independent actress has no husband and has never exchanged marriage vows. She has not disclosed much regarding her love life and is believed to be single at the moment. On social media, she shares posts about her friends and family but has never hinted about her significant other, if any.

Margaret Odette’s height and weight

Margaret Odette attends Camp Pride presented by Stacey Bendet in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

The American actress stands at approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and her weight is estimated to be 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are about 33-25-34 inches (84-64-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Margaret Odette

How old is Margaret Odette? The actress was born on 27 September 1995 and is 29 years old as of February 2025. Where is Margaret Odette from? Her hometown is New York City, United States, where she was born and raised. What is Margaret Odette’s nationality? She is Haitian-American. When did Margaret Odette start acting? She first hit the screen in 2012, starring as Mimi in the mini-TV series Yasmin The Show. When did Margaret Odette come out? She first gained recognition in 2015 after she portrayed Thea in the movie Sleeping with Other People. Does Margaret Odette have a boyfriend? The actress has not revealed much about her relationships and therefore, she is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. How tall is Margaret Odette? Her height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Actress Margaret Odette has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade, proving her talent, dedication, and versatility. From her early career beginnings in stage plays, film, and television, she has won many hearts with her acting and storytelling talents. The actress, who has about over ten credits, also has initiatives nurturing young talents in New York.

Legit.ng recently published Woah Vicky’s biography. She is an American social media star, model, and rapper, who gained initial fame by claiming to be black and occasionally using racial slurs in her videos. The social media personality boasts a massive following across social media platforms, thanks to her engaging content.

Woah Vicky’s real name is Victoria Rose Waldrip. Even though she controversially rose to fame due to her ethnicity claims, she has made a name for herself as a social media model and rapper with several hits. Would you like to learn more about her career and personal life? Read her biography for more interesting facts.

Source: Legit.ng