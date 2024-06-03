Joe Costner's biography: Age, parents, movies, what does he do for a living?

Joe Costner is a former actor, musician, sound engineer, and producer from the United States. He is widely known as the eldest son of Kevin Costner, an American award-winning actor, producer, and director, and his ex-wife, Cindy Costner, an American social activist, model, and actress. His father is famous for starring in films and TV series, including Yellowstone, Dances with Wolves, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Joe Costner and Kevin Costner in brown suits (L). Joe and his father posing for a picture outdoors (R). Photo: @elke_spang, @kevincostnerlove on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joe Costner is a celebrity child who gained immense popularity because of his famous father. He has carved a successful career behind the scenes as an audio engineer and production sound mixer. He is also a member of the rock music band Dudley. However, Joe has managed to maintain a discreet life away from the media although he comes from a well-known family.

Profile summary

Full name Joseph Tedrick Costner Gender Male Date of birth 31 January 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles County, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Mother Cindy Costner Father Kevin Costner Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Education University of Colorado Boulder Profession Former actor, musician, sound engineer, producer, carpenter

Joe Costner’s biography

The celebrity child was born Joseph Tedrick Costner in Los Angeles County, California, United States, where he was raised. He currently resides in California, United States.

Joe Costner’s parents

His parents are Kevin Costner and Cindy. Joe Costner’s father is an American actor, producer, and director. He is famous for his prominent roles in various movies such as The Untouchables (1987), A Perfect World (1993), Wyatt Earp (1994), Black or White (2014) and McFarland, USA (2015).

Kevin has also won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Joe’s mother is an American social activist, model, and actress. Kevin and Cindy divorced in 1994 when Joe was six years old.

Fast five facts about Joe Costner. Photo: Richard Corkery/Getty Images

Source: Original

What is Joe Costner’s age?

The American sound engineer is 36 years old as of 2024. When was Joe Costner born? He was born on 31 January 1988. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who are Joe Costner’s siblings?

The American musician grew up alongside two siblings, Annie and Lily Costner. He also has four half-siblings, Liam, Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan, and Grace Avery, from his father’s different relationships. Joe’s sister, Annie, has followed in their father’s footsteps; she is a producer and co-founder of Sound Off Films, which produces documentaries and other film projects.

Lily Costner pursued a music career and is the lead singer of Kevin Costner & Modern West, a band where she performs alongside their father. Joe's half-brother, Liam, is a real estate agent.

Joe graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, a public research university in Boulder, Colorado, United States. In a 2014 interview with HuffPost, Kevin gave some insights about his son. He said:

Joe just graduated Boulder. He's really gifted in music. He's settling in on what his journey will be ... and his mission. I think the best indication of Joe is that he's a solid person and his friends are really solid. You really can judge how well he has done in life by the quality of his friends and how he has kept them. I've tried to encourage him, it's good to be your own person.

What does Joe Costner do for a living?

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner with his children (L to R) Joe, Lilly and Annie at the premiere of 'Thirteen Days' at the Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

According to his Instagram profile, Joe is a musician, sound engineer, producer, and carpenter. He is the vocalist of the rock band Dudley. The band has four members: Garrett Wax, a lead guitarist; Cody Ford, a drummer; and Tyler Hughes, a bassist. The band released its debut album, Couch Fire, on 28 September 2023.

In a significant career milestone, Joe Costner founded Spartan Recording, an initiative underscoring his expertise and commitment to the industry. He has worked as a sound mixer on films including Oasis and Better Than Yourself.

Before pursuing a music career, Joe appeared in The Postman (1997) alongside his father and older sisters when he was a child. He was also cast in the 1996 film Tin Cup alongside his father.Tin Cup is a sports romcom about a former golf prodigy who decides to try and qualify for the U.S. Open to win the heart of his former girlfriend's current boyfriend's girlfriend.

Who is Joe Costner’s wife?

The American sound engineer is not married and has never been married before. He is currently presumed single since he has not shared any details concerning his previous or current relationships.

What is Joe Costner’s height?

The celebrity child stands at 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 190 pounds or 86 kilograms.

Fast facts about Joe Costner

Who is Joe Costner? He is a former American actor, musician, sound engineer, and producer best known as the son of Kevin Costner, an American actor, producer, and director. Where is Joe Costner from? He was born in Los Angeles County, California, United States. How old is Joe Costner? He is 36 years old as of 2024, having been born on 31 January 1988. Who are Joe Costner’s parents? His parents are Kevin Costner and Cindy. Does Joe Costner have siblings? He has two siblings, Annie and Lily Costner, and four half-siblings, Liam, Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan, and Grace Avery. Is Joe Costner married? The musician is not married. He is reportedly single. What is Joe Costner’s height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. Where does Joe Costner live now? He currently resides in California, United States.

Joseph Tedrick Costner, popularly known as Joe Costner, is an American musician, sound engineer and producer. He is best recognised as the third child of Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner and actress Cindy Silva. Unlike other members of his family who have sought public attention, Joe has chosen a more private path away from the Hollywood limelight.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Josh Peck's net worth. He is an American actor, comedian, and YouTube content creator who became famous as Josh Nicholas in Drake & Josh, a sitcom.

Josh Peck was born in New York, United States of America and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. He started his career as a stand-up comedian at a young age, performing in events and theatres. He is known for films such as The Timbre, Junction and Danny Collins. Learn more about the comedian's career and net worth in the article.

Source: Legit.ng