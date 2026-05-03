Desmond Elliot announced his intention to run for a fourth term representing Surulere in the Lagos State Assembly

Cites numerous achievements, including road infrastructure and healthcare initiatives, during his political tenure

Mixed reactions from Nigerians about his qualifications and effectiveness in representing his constituency

Desmond Elliot, a Nollywood actor-turned politician and member representing Surulere constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has said he is yet to be done with the constituency that has given him everything.

The lawmaker declared his intention to run for the office again and represent the constituency at the state house of assembly in the company of residents and supporters.

Desmond Elliot declares fourth time ambition Photo Credit: @LagosJunction

Source: Instagram

His statement reads in part:

“Surulere has blessed me. I have studied up to the doctorate level in legislative studies, which makes me well-grounded in lawmaking.”

The lawmaker cited “numerous interventions and projects” that were facilitated using the instrumentality of his ranking status within the assembly, adding that a lot has changed since he was first elected.

At a stakeholder event where the former chairman of the Surulere Local Government Area, Tajudeen Ajide, and other members and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were in attendance, the actor-turned politician listed his achievements, which included over 30 road infrastructure interventions, healthcare provision, flood mitigation efforts and energy intervention.

Nigerians react as Elliot declares assembly ambition

Meanwhile, the video of his address to the supporters has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Rukevwe Odjimogho scrutinised the lawmaker:

"Having a doctorate in legislative studies & positively transforming the lives of your constituents are two different things. In Naija, there is so much emphasis on degrees more than results. Of what use is being a "guru" in legislation when your constituents don't improve?"

Nigerians react as Desmond Elliot declares fourth time ambition Photo Credit: @LagosJunction

Source: Instagram

DoB.BoD said it appeared the lawmaker is under pressure:

"You dey come out for your pocket! See your look, it says a lot, I see a lot of pressure and http://fear.Fire Dey him yansh like dis for some time. Because of someone, and that has made a lot of people disown him in Surulere."

ABULE-EGBA MalcomX commended Elliot:

"Omo this life always go for what you want o I remember that year when Elliot de try gather momentum for his political career… many people been de laugh am, but today he’s got a Doctorate and about 12yrs experience! Kudos."

Femi Abiodun wrote:

"This man was handsome and looked young when he was an actor, now he looks older than his age, is it politics or what? And what are his achievements in Surulere constituency that he is going for forth term?"

You can see the video of the House of Assembly member on X here:

Obasa names Hamzat as next governor of Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said that the next governor of the state is Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

Hamzat, the current deputy governor of the state, had been in the system since the administration of Bola Tinubu as governor in 1999.

However, Obasa posited that President Bola Tinubu endorsed Hamzat's candidacy as the APC flagbearer in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng