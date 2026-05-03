The Nigerian Exchange recorded mixed sentiment during the week, with gains in Zichis Agro Allied Industries, UACN, and BUA Cement

Market activity was driven by financial stocks, with strong trading interest in Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa, and Wema Bank

Profit-taking weighed on sentiment as United Bank for Africa, First HoldCo, and International Breweries led the list of decliners

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange operated for four trading days this week, as the Federal Government declared Friday, May 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Workers’ Day.

A total turnover of 4.842 billion shares worth N287.756 billion was traded in 332,453 deals, representing an increase from 3.805 billion shares valued at N213.955 billion exchanged in 297,202 deals in the previous week.

Investors trade N287bn worth of equities on NGX Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Data from the Exchange showed that the financial services industry led activity by volume, accounting for 3.755 billion shares worth N124.398 billion in 146,938 deals, contributing 77.56% and 43.23% to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The consumer goods industry followed with 177.009 million shares worth N30.853 billion in 36,609 deals, while the services industry ranked third with 176.809 million shares valued at N4.387 billion in 15,310 deals.

Trading in the top three equities—Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Wema Bank Plc—accounted for 2.026 billion shares worth N60.036 billion in 39,925 deals, contributing 41.85% and 20.86% to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Market breadth weakened slightly, as 52 equities gained, compared to 46 in the previous week. A total of 53 equities declined, unchanged from the prior week, while 41 equities remained unchanged, down from 47 recorded previously.

Strong trading activity fails to lift overall market sentiment Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

Top decliners

United Bank for Africa Plc: N55.00 to N42.75 (-N12.25, -22.27%)

Royal Exchange Plc: N1.70 to N1.36 (-N0.34, -20.00%)

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc: N7.90 to N6.40 (-N1.50, -18.99%)

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc: N4.90 to N4.19 (-N0.71, -14.49%)

First HoldCo Plc: N75.00 to N64.65 (-N10.35, -13.80%)

Access Holdings Plc: N31.30 to N27.00 (-N4.30, -13.74%)

Haldane McCall Plc: N3.97 to N3.43 (-N0.54, -13.60%)

International Breweries Plc: N14.00 to N12.10 (-N1.90, -13.57%)

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: N9.55 to N8.30 (-N1.25, -13.09%)

E-Tranzact International Plc: N17.05 to N15.00 (-N2.05, -12.02%)

Top gainers

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: N15.60 to N21.78 (+N6.18, 39.62%)

The Initiates Plc: N23.00 to N30.60 (+N7.60, 33.04%)

UACN Plc: N142.00 to N181.50 (+N39.50, 27.82%)

BUA Cement Plc: N335.00 to N418.00 (+N83.00, 24.78%)

CAP Plc: N118.50 to N145.20 (+N26.70, 22.53%)

Livestock Feeds Plc: N6.50 to N7.95 (+N1.45, 22.31%)

Aradel Holdings Plc: N1,679.90 to N2,024.00 (+N344.10, 20.48%)

Beta Glass Plc: N498.50 to N598.00 (+N99.50, 19.96%)

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc: N36.00 to N42.90 (+N6.90, 19.17%)

Lafarge Africa Plc: N294.90 to N350.00 (+N55.10, 18.68%)

Source: Legit.ng