Frederick Agbedi of the Peoples Democratic Party was appointed minority leader following a unanimous nomination by the House minority caucus

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced Abdussamad Dasuki as deputy minority leader and Mansur Manu Soro as minority whip during plenary

The House leadership pledged to work closely with the newly appointed opposition officers in pursuing legislative objectives

The House of Representatives has unveiled a new leadership team for its minority caucus, with Bayelsa lawmaker Frederick Agbedi appointed as minority leader.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the appointments during Thursday's plenary session, saying the opposition bloc had reached a unanimous decision on the nominees presented for the key positions.

Frederick Agbedi is announced as the new minority leader of the House of Representatives. Photo: FB/HoR

Source: Facebook

Agbedi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party representing Ekeremo/Sagbama Federal Constituency, takes over leadership of the minority caucus in the green chamber. He is identified with the PDP group aligned with former minister Kabiru Turaki.

Who are the new minority officers?

The Speaker also named Abdussamad Dasuki of the African Democratic Congress as deputy minority leader. Dasuki represents Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in Sokoto State.

Another appointment saw Mansur Manu Soro of the Allied Peoples Movement emerge as minority whip. Soro represents the Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

The appointments complete the principal officer positions allocated to opposition parties in the House.

While announcing the new officers, Abbas said the nominations enjoyed the backing of the minority caucus.

He expressed confidence in the new team and pledged cooperation from the House leadership.

According to the Speaker, the leadership of the chamber would “work assiduously” with the newly appointed officers to achieve the legislative objectives of the House of Representatives.

The development marks a fresh chapter for the opposition caucus as lawmakers prepare to advance their legislative agenda within the 10th National Assembly.

DSS urged to probe 60 lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for Legislative Accountability and Democratic Integrity (CLADI) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate allegations of financial inducement linked to the contest for the minority leadership position in the House of Representatives.

According to PM News, the group submitted a petition to the security agency, alleging that claims of cash payments made to lawmakers during consultations for the leadership position warrant urgent scrutiny.

Civic group petitions the DSS to investigate lawmakers. Photo: HoR/FB

Source: Facebook

The petition specifically mentioned Ikenga Ugochinyere and more than 60 opposition lawmakers reportedly involved in the endorsement process.

Did lawmakers receive cash for endorsements?

CLADI said reports suggesting that some lawmakers may have been offered $50,000 in exchange for support have raised concerns about the credibility of the leadership selection process.

The organisation described the allegations as serious and capable of damaging public confidence in the National Assembly if left unresolved.

In the petition signed by its National President, Dr Usman Ibrahim Abdullahi, and National Secretary, Barrister Chika Nwafor, the group argued that the legislature's reputation must be protected through a transparent investigation.

Agbese denies backing Ugochinyere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has moved to clear the air over a controversy surrounding a document allegedly connected to efforts to elevate lawmaker Ikenga Ugochinyere to a minority leadership position.

The lawmaker's response follows the circulation of CCTV footage on social media showing him signing a document.

Source: Legit.ng