Kristina Pink’s biography: age, height, birthday, salary, husband

Kristina Pink at the 2020 Los Angeles Sports Awards.

Kristina Pink's bio

Pink was born in Miami, Florida, United States of America. Her parents' names are Donald and Lorna Joy, and she has one brother and a sister.

What is Kristina Pink's real name? Although many people think Kristina Pink is her moniker, it is her real name. She is an American citizen, and her ethnicity is African-American.

Kristina Pink in Miami, Florida.

Source: Instagram

When is Kristina Pink's birthday?

The journalist's birthday is 12th March 1986, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Kristina Pink's age is 35 years as of 2022.

Educational background

The sportscaster went to a local high school in Pembroke Pines, Florida, United States of America. After graduating from high school, she proceeded to the University of Florida.

She pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications at the institution and graduated in 2007.

Career

Fox Sports' Kristina Pink started her career as a university student. She provided Florida athletics feature stories on campus.

She was also a contributor for the university’s radio station, WRUF-AM 850, and its television station, WUFT.

Her professional career began in 2008 after completing her studies the previous year. She was a reporter and sports anchor at WDBD-TV, a Fox-affiliated television station in Jackson, Mississippi, United States of America.

In 2010, she covered the Super Bowl XLIV (Saints versus Colts) and the Pro Bowl in Miami at WDBD-TV. Later, she joined the NBC-affiliated WTVJ-TV network based in Miami, Florida.

She worked at WTVJ-TV as a sports reporter and covered the 2012 NBA Finals on behalf of the station. Her career profile also features a stint at WGNO-TV, an ABC affiliate in New Orleans.

In 2012, the sportscaster joined the FOX Sports family. She was employed as a Fox reporter and soon gained an excellent reputation as a reliable and trusted journalist, especially among coaches and players. In 2013 and 2014, she covered FOX Sports’ college football seasons.

In 2016, she covered the NFL season with Stockton, D., and Chris Spielman. She served as a courtside reporter for the Los Angeles Clippers on Prime Ticket the following year.

During the 2018 and 2019 playoffs, she served as the AFC reporter for FOX Sports. She covered the divisional and championship matches. She worked closely with Kenny Albert and Ronde´ Barber that season.

The journalist still works as a reporter for Fox's NFL coverage. She works closely with analyst Troy Aikman, announcer Joe Buck, experienced reporter Erin Andrews, and rules analyst Mike Pereira.

Kristina Pink's net worth

There is no official communication about the reporter's net worth. How much does Kristina Pink make? Kristina Pink's salary is estimated to be about $68,000 annually, but the reporter is yet to confirm this.

Kristina Pink covering a football game in Arizona.

Source: Instagram

Who is Kristina Pink's husband?

The sportscaster keeps her private life away from the media. She is presumed to be single because she does not wear a wedding band.

How did Kristina pink fall?

The reporter took a nasty slip and landed face-first during a recent postgame interview broadcast. The scary fall came right after speaking with guard Amir Coffey and was walking away.

The incident saw her falling to the court, leaving numerous people concerned. Later on, she took to Twitter and confirmed that water on the court caused her fall. She also confirmed that she was okay and did not sustain serious injuries.

Kristina Pink's height and weight

The sportscaster is 5 feet 7 inches or 166 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 125 pounds or 57 kilogrammes. She has dark brown eyes and hair.

Kristina Pink is a popular reporter at Fox on NFL. She has grown in her career and hopes to achieve even more milestones in the coming days.

