Stan Nze has reacted to reports of several phones going missing at the Service of Songs held in honour of his colleague and friend, Alexx Ekubo

The late actor's family organised the event at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos State, where friends, colleagues, and loved ones gathered to pay their final respects

During the solemn ceremony, some attendees reportedly lost their phones to thieves as Stan Nze expressed his disappointment in the act

Nollywood actor Stan Nze has sent a message to Nigerians following the unfortunate incident that occurred at his colleague Alexx Ekubo’s Service of Songs.

Family and friends of the movie star organised the Service of Songs, where heartfelt tributes were shared as he was honoured weeks after his passing.

Reactions as Stan Nze laments about number of phones stolen at Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs. Photo credit@stannze/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Stan Nze and his colleague Nancy Isime hosted the event, where some phones were reportedly stolen.

In an emotional video shared on his Instagram page, he lamented how people could attend a grieving event and deepen others’ sorrow by stealing from them.

Stan Nze shares number of phones missing

According to him, about five phones went missing during the event. He noted that two of the phones belonged to his colleagues, Bambam and Susan Peters. At some point, the entrance had to be restricted so attendees could be checked and the thief identified.

Stan Nze urges Nigerians to be kind as he laments about number of phones stolen at Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs. Photo credit@stanze

Source: Instagram

He added that people often blame the government, but in reality, many individuals are not good people themselves.

The father of one also questioned what had happened to people’s conscience and asked for forgiveness from God.

Stan Nze further stated that it is not enough to go to church and raise hands in worship, questioning the true state of people’s morals.

He also expressed doubt about claims that people would do better if given leadership positions, saying his experience at the Service of Songs made him question such promises.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Stan Nze's video

Here are comments below:

@woommiiee reacted:

"Mind you, my husband lost his phone in China, 5 minutes later it was dispatched to his hotel by the person who found it!"

@ efeirele commented:

"I say this every single time! Humans have lost humanity! People are not kind anymore. It’s so sad! It’s only God that will help us and the future cause it just seems to be getting worse by the day."

@shawnfaqua said:

"Very well spoken nna! We need a mindset overhaul as a nation! We are so not ready for the reign of righteous will soon to appear."

@queenethhilbert shared:

"May God forgive Us Amen."

@the.nzes_fanpage commented:

"As a people, we need to do the right things even when no one is watching."

Stan Eze, wife Blessing, mark 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, marked their first wedding anniversary a couple of years back.

To make it memorable, the two lovebirds took to social media to share lovely moments from their wedding.

Celebrating his wife via his social media timeline, Stan stated that marrying Blessing was the best decision he has ever made in life.

Source: Legit.ng