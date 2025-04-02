The newly appointed NNPCL CEO, Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari, revealed his love for music and dancing, surprising many with these personal details shared in a 2017 interview

His appointment follows President Tinubu's decision to sack the previous NNPCL leadership, citing the need for enhanced operational efficiency and investor confidence

Tinubu reconstituted the board under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, signalling a strategic move to revitalise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector

The newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari, revealed two surprising personal details during a 2017 interview with PUNCH.

He shared his love for music and his ability to be a great dancer when unwinding, traits that many would not associate with a leader in the oil and gas industry.

These insights offer a glimpse into the personality of the man now tasked with steering NNPCL through a critical period of transformation.

Tinubu restructures NNPCL leadership

President Bola Tinubu announced the dismissal of Mele Kyari as NNPCL CEO and Chief Pius Akinyelure as board chairman, effective April 2, 2025.

The sweeping reconstitution, carried out under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, aimed to enhance operational efficiency, restore investor confidence, and ensure NNPCL’s commercial viability.

Tinubu approved a new 11-man board, appointing Ojulari as CEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman to lead the company’s reforms.

Focus on efficiency and leadership

Ojulari’s appointment signals a renewed focus on operational excellence and leadership within NNPCL.

With his unique blend of technical expertise and personal charisma, he is expected to drive the company towards greater productivity and alignment with global best practices.

Tinubu’s restructuring underscores the administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

About NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is Nigeria's state-owned oil corporation, established in 1977 to oversee the country's oil and gas exploration, production, refining, and marketing.

A key player in Africa’s energy sector, NNPCL also represents Nigeria in partnerships with international oil companies. With the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the company transitioned to a commercially oriented entity, aimed at boosting operational efficiency and attracting investor confidence.

Despite its vital role in generating national revenue, NNPCL faces challenges like oil theft and inefficiencies, necessitating ongoing reforms to align with global best practices and drive economic growth.

NNPC head shares how contracted staff drowned

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayo Ojulari, the newly appointed head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), whose leadership marks a pivotal shift in the organisation’s direction, once faced profound challenges in his early career.

In a 2017 interview with PUNCH, he recounted the harrowing experience of losing a contracted staff member who drowned during demobilisation after an eight-week survey in Rivers State.

The tragic incident deeply affected him, highlighting the importance of prioritising safety in oil exploration and production. He also shared how extended offshore assignments early in his career tested his resilience and shaped his leadership approach.

