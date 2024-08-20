Chanel West Coast’s Ridiculousness salary: What happened to her net worth?

Chelsea Chanel Dudley, popularly known by her stage name Chanel West Coast, is an American TV personality, rapper, singer, and actress. She first gained widespread recognition for her roles in MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. In addition to her television career, she is also known for her hit singles, such as Miles and Miles and New Feeling. Uncover what happened to Chanel West Coast’s Ridiculousness salary and other intriguing facts about her life and career.

Chanel West Coast at Radio City Music Hall on 20 August 2018 (L). Chanel West Coast in Santa Monica, California on 5 June 2022 (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chanel Coast West commenced her career in the entertainment industry as an actress and model before debuting as a recording artist. She has released numerous songs, including Miles and Miles and New Feeling, and has also been featured in various reality shows. Due to her popularity, many wonder how much Chanel West Coast’s net worth could be.

Profile summary

Full name Chelsea Chanel Dudley Gender Female Date of birth 1 September 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Penny Porsche Father Jamie Dudley Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Dom Fenison Children 1 School Taft High School Profession TV personality, rapper, singer, actress, entrepreneur Net worth $3 million Instagram @chanelwestcoast X (Twitter) @chanelwestcoast Facebook TikTok @chanelwestcoast

What is Chanel West Coast’s Ridiculousness salary?

Chanel West Coast reportedly made $142,000 per episode of Ridiculousness. Considering she appeared in several episodes, she might have made a good fortune from the show. She was among the highest-paid cast members of the comedy show.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the reality TV star has an alleged net worth of $3 million. She has amassed this wealth from her thriving career as a television personality, entrepreneur, singer and actress.

Her net worth reportedly declined from $7 million to $3 million following her departure from Ridiculousness and a pause in her music career.

Chanel West Coast’s age and background

Fast five facts about Chanel West Coast. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The television personality was born Chelsea Chanel Dudley on 1 September 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she currently resides. She is 35 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Chanel West Coast is an American national of English-Russian-Jewish heritage. Her parents are Penny Porsche, a DJ in New York City and Jamie Dudley. While growing up, she lived part of the year in North Hollywood with her mother and in New York City with her father.

The actress attended Taft High School in Woodland Hills in Los Angeles for two years before home-schooling until graduation.

Career

Chanel West Coast started a professional career in the entertainment industry as an actress and model before debuting as a recording artist.

Television career

She first came into the spotlight after appearing on MTV’s Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory as Rob’s receptionist.

She later appeared on Ridiculousness, where she, along with Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim, watched and commented on viral internet videos. She has also appeared in other television shows, such as Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Wild ‘N Out.

Music career

Chanel West Coast at the LA PRIDE Music Festival 2016 on 11 June 2016 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Chanel West Coast started her music career alongside her work in television. She was exposed to the music industry from a tender age because her father was a DJ. She began rapping, singing and writing songs at 14. In 2009, she started working with various artists and recorded her debut single, Melting Like Ice Cream, featuring Tiffanie Anderson.

In 2012, Chanel was signed by Lil Wayne to his record label, Young Money Entertainment. The following year, she released her first mixtape, Now You Know, which featured collaborations with well-known artists such as Snoop Dogg and Ty Dolla $ign. Her second mixtape, WAVES, featured artists like YG and B-Real.

Chanel released her debut studio album, America's Sweetheart, on 23 October 2020. Below is a list of some of her popular songs.

Blueberry Chills featuring Honey Cocaine (2014)

featuring Honey Cocaine Miles and Miles (2014)

(2014) Bass in the Trunk (2015)

(2015) Nobody (2018)

(2018) Old Fashioned featuring Nessly (2019)

featuring Nessly (2019) I Be Like featuring Dax (2019)

featuring Dax (2019) Anchors (2019)

(2019) Black Roses (2020)

(2020) No Plans (2020)

Entrepreneurship

Aside from music and television, Channel has also pursued an entrepreneurial career. In 2009, she co-founded the clothing line Valleywood. She has also released another clothing line, LOL CARTEL. In 2022, the singer launched a line of eco-friendly body-positivity swimwear called Coasty Swim.

Who is Chanel West Coast’s husband?

Dom Fenison and Chanel West Coast at the viewing party for MTV's "The West Coast Hustle" at Mondrian Los Angeles on 16 July 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The Los Angeles native singer is not married and has never been married before. She has, however, been in a romantic relationship with Dom Fenison. After years of friendship, the pair reconnected and officially began dating in early 2022. The real estate agent confirmed his relationship with Chanel during a 2022 interview with InTouch. He said:

We've known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship 'cause I was in her new music video for 'Vinyl.

Chanel and Dom welcomed their firstborn child, a daughter named Bowie Breeze, on 2 November 2022. The reality star disclosed that she and her partner were officially parents via her Instagram story. She wrote:

After many hours in labor, I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me.

Chanel West Coast's boyfriend is an American model and real estate agent. He is currently signed to DT Model Management and has walked the runway for various remarkable magazines, such as Georgio Armani and Givenchy. He has also participated in Nike and Men's Wearhouse campaigns and works with Beverly & Company as a real estate agent.

Before she began dating Dom, Chanel dated Chris Pfaff, and after the couple separated, she began dating Liam Horne.

What is Chanel West Coast’s height?

The American reality star is 5 feet 3 inches, or 160 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Chanel West Coast? She is an American actress, reality star, model and singer best known for her roles in MTV’s Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. Where is Chanel West Coast from? The television personality was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Chanel West Coast’s real name? Her real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley. How old is Chanel West Coast? The reality star is 35 years old as of 2024. She was born on 1 September 1988. Is Chanel West Coast married? The actress is not married. She has been dating Dom Fenison since early 2022, and share one child. What is Chanel West Coast’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million. What is Chanel West Coast’s height? The actress is 5 feet 3 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Why did Chanel West Coast leave Ridiculousness? The actress left the show in March 2023 to work on some other shows after signing a deal with Paramount.

Chanel West Coast is an American singer, actress, reality star and entrepreneur. She gained prominence for her roles in MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. Chanel West Coast’s Ridiculousness salary significantly contributed to her net worth. However, the singer's net worth reportedly declined from $7 million to $3 million due to her departure from the show and a pause in her music career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kenny Chesney's net worth. He is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer who has been in the entertainment industry since 1993. He is among the most successful crossover country artists.

Kenny Chesney was born on 26 March 1968 in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. Throughout his career, he has released over 20 albums, several of which have achieved platinum and multi-platinum certifications. He has also sold over 30 million albums worldwide. Read the article to discover more about him, including his net worth.

Source: Legit.ng