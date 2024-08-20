Jade Cargill's net worth, age, height, family, husband and daughter

Jade Cargill is an American professional wrestler, fitness model, and former basketball player. She gained prominence as a wrestler in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) before joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Additionally, she is a child psychologist. What is Jade Cargill’s net worth?

Professional wrestler Jade Cargill attending a football match in Georgia (L). She attends a red carpet event (R). Photo: @jadecargill on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jade Cargill prospered in college basketball before starting a career in child psychology. However, driven by the passion of becoming a wrestler, she quit the job to begin training and has made significant achievements as a professional wrestler. Having been in the wrestling world since 2020, many have wondered what Jade Cargill’s net worth could be.

Profile summary

Full name Jade Nicole Cargill Gender Female Date of birth 3 June 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Gifford, Florida, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality Jamaican-American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Debra Green Father Ricky Cargill Siblings 4 Marital status Married Partner Brandon Phillips Children 1 School Sebastian River High School, Florida Air Academy, Vero Beach High School College Jacksonville University, Capella University Profession Professional wrestler, fitness model, child psychologist Net worth $2 million–$4 million Instagram @jadecargill Twitter @Jade_Cargill TikTok @jadecargill

Jade Cargill’s net worth

According to First Sportz, Fantasy Khiladi, and Kahawa Tungu, the professional wrestler’s net worth allegedly ranges between $2 million and $4 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her wrestling career.

She also makes money through fitness modelling and social media endeavours, including endorsing brands such as Fitonomy, Sprayground, BPI Sports, Design Nova, Celsius, and M Classic Sports Bra.

Jade Cargill’s background

The pro-wrestler was born and raised in Gifford, Florida, United States. Jade Cargill’s parents are Debra Green and Ricky Cargill. Her mother, Debra Green, succumbed to cancer in December 2023. She was raised alongside four siblings: sisters Deandra, Dawn and April, and brother Shawn.

Cargill is a Jamaican-American national. Her father, Ricky, is a Jamaican immigrant.

Jade attended three high schools, Sebastian River High School, Florida Air Academy, and Vero Beach High School, and was active in sports, playing basketball.

When she joined Jacksonville University in 2010, she played basketball as a forward and guard for the Jacksonville Dolphins. While at the university, she joined the Omicron Delta chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jade Cargill completed her undergraduate studies in 2014 at Jacksonville University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social science. She joined Capella University in 2015 for graduate studies and obtained a master’s degree in clinical child psychology in 2017.

What is Jade Cargill’s age?

Five facts about Jade Cargill. Photo: @jadecargill on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The American fitness model was born on 3 June 1992 and is 32 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Jade Cargill’s career

After obtaining her master’s degree, Jade Cargill worked as a child psychologist with foster children until 2019. Her interest in becoming a professional wrestler began in 2018, and she started pursuing her dreams when a friend introduced her to Mark Henry, a WWE veteran. She began practising at different wrestling training schools, such as the Face 2 Face professional wrestling school, WWA4 Academy, and Nightmare Factory.

In November 2020, Jade Cargill signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Her professional debut match was on 3 March 2021, in a tag team episode when she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to battle Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She had a successful stint at AEW, and some of her notable accomplishments include:

Winning the inaugural AEW TBS Championship

Winning the 2022 TBS Championship Tournament

Winning the AEW Dynamite Award

Why did Jade Cargill leave AEW to join WWE? In September 2023, the fast-rising wrestling star parted ways with AEW following the end of her contract with the promotion company. She joined World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) the same month, signing a multi-year contract and becoming the first signing under TKO Group Holdings.

The sports personality made several appearances on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, ultimately debuting for WWE at the Royal Rumble. After several performances, she was signed to SmackDown, where she has formed a formidable duo team with Bianca Belair.

They have become a fantastic team and have won multiple matches together, including defeating The Kabuki Warriors to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Backlash France. During an interview on Busted Open podcast on YouTube, the wrestler revealed why she left AEW for WWE, saying:

AEW was a new company. Obviously, they're still figuring things out. But that happens in every company, right? You have to figure out what's good and what's bad. I'm 31. I don't really have time to grow with a company at my age. I have to be in an established company, and I have to go over there and let that be known because you can't do this forever. As a woman, especially when you're in your 30s, the majority of the fanbase is like, 'Okay, it's time for her to go about her way. What's next for her?’

Jade Cargill and her husband Brandon Phillips own The Texas Smoke, an Austin, Texas-based fastpitch softball team in the Women's Pro Softball League. The couple acquired the sports club in March 2023. She also owns Jade Cargill Fitness, an online platform where clients can subscribe to a fitness routine based on their goals.

The professional wrestler is also a fitness model. Jade Cargill’s Instagram page showcases her modelling and lifestyle pictures and videos. As of this writing, she boasts approximately 1.4 million followers on the social media platform.

Who is Jade Cargill married to?

Who is Jade Cargill married to? She is married to Brandon Phillips, an American former professional baseball second baseman who played for the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and Boston Reds.

Their relationship reportedly began when they first met at Starbucks in 2015, but it is unknown when they tied the knot.

Does Jade Cargill have a daughter? Jade and Brandon Phillips have a daughter named Bailey Quinn.

Jade Cargill’s height and weight

The fitness model is approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs 160 pounds (73 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jade Cargill

What is Jade Cargill’s real name? She was born Jade Nicole Cargill in Gifford, Florid, US. Which nationality is Jade Cargill? She is a Jamaican-American national. Her father is a Jamaican immigrant. What is Jade Cargill best known for? She is prominent as a professional wrestler but also thrives as a fitness model and child psychologist. When did Jade Cargill join WWE? The pro wrestler joined WWE in September 2023 after she left AEW. Does Jade Cargill own The Texas Smoke? In March 2023, the wrestler and her husband were announced as the new owners of the Texas-based fastpitch softball team. Who is Jade Cargill’s husband? She is married to Brandon Phillips, an ex-professional baseball player. Does Jade Cargill have a child? The fitness model has one child, Bailey Quinn, born from her relationship with Brandon Phillips. How tall is Jade Cargill? Her height is about 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). Where does Jade Cargill’s family live? She reportedly lives with her husband and child in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Jade Cargill’s net worth comprises multiple investments, including owning a women’s softball team and an online fitness platform. She is also believed to earn decent money as a professional wrestler and fitness model. The sports personality is married to ex-MLB player Brandon Phillips and has a single child.

Legit.ng recently published Calvin Bassey’s biography. He is a Nigerian professional football player who gained fame when he joined FC Fulham of the English Premier League. He plays as a centre-back or left-back.

Calvin Bassey’s football journey started when he joined Leicester City’s youth system when he was 15. He caught many people’s attention when he represented his country in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2022. As a player in the prestigious EPL, many have wanted to know his background, including his parents. Discover more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng